April 11, 2017 09:29 ET
Many in this Growing Workforce Do Not Understand the Rules of Being Self-Employed
JERSEY CITY, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - The number of Americans working in the new "gig" economy is growing fast. The IRS says more than 2.5 million taxpayers are currently participating in the on-demand platform economy and conservative estimates have that number more than doubling in the next few years.
While the idea of a "gig" instead of a job is new, the treatment of this income falls under more traditional self-employment income. For those who do short-term contract jobs and move on, such as driving people to the airport or renting out their home for the weekend, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service® offers these five tips to take some of the confusion out of filing taxes.
"Typically, the IRS collects the prepaid taxes through withholding," says David Prokupek, Co-CEO of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service. "Since self-employed taxpayers have no taxes deducted from their pay, they must make estimated tax payments four times a year. Jackson Hewitt can help."
There are many rules governing income and deductions for self-employed taxpayers. The tax professionals at Jackson Hewitt understand the rules and are available year-round to help. To find an office near you, visit www.JacksonHewitt.com/OfficeLocator.
