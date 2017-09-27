Fix Auto Canada Renews Multi-Year Agreement with Mitchell International

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Mitchell International, Inc., a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, announced today that Fix Auto Canada, a division of Fix Auto World, has signed a multi-year renewal agreement.

"We're pleased that our long-standing partner Fix Auto Canada has decided to extend their relationship with Mitchell. We continue to work closely with the industry on the Mitchell solution set and are gratified we are able to deliver innovation to leaders such as Fix Auto Canada," said Debbie Day, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Mitchell's Auto Physical Damage division.

Mitchell solutions selected by Fix Auto Canada include Mitchell Estimating, Mitchell RepairCenter™ shop management solution, and TechAdvisor.

For 25 years, Fix Auto has been bringing forward-thinking, independent automotive aftermarket repair shop owners together in Canada and around the globe. In 2015, the Fix Automotive Network was established adding mechanical and glass to the portfolio with one clear goal: to help customers drive forward with confidence. The network continues to grow on a foundation of entrepreneurship and innovation and now with more than 2,000 franchise, retail, repair, affiliate, distribution and manufacturing locations in over 40 countries worldwide, Fix Auto is the global aftermarket services network.

"Mitchell's been a great partner of ours and has been integral to our success in the Canadian market," said Steve Leal, President and CEO of Fix Auto World. "Their continued focus on innovation, as evidenced by Mitchell Diagnostics, shows they are leading the industry in new ways and are well aligned with our Fix Auto focus. Not only do they have great solutions, but they also have the industry's most experienced employees."

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling and repair processes, driving more accurate, consistent and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into its workflow solutions, providing unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connect its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance companies, over 30,000 collision repair facilities and countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.