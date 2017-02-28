Fizber Grows Residential For Sale by Owner (FSBO) Home Listings to 75,000, a 87.5 Percent Year-Over-Year Increase

Growth Fueled by Increased Consumer Demand for Fizber's FSBO Solutions, Company's Ongoing Commitment to Innovation.

LADERA RANCH, CA--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Fizber, Inc. (fizber.com), the industry-leading self-directed residential real estate marketplace, today announced that it has grown its for sale by owner (FSBO) listings from 40,000 in Dec. 2015 to more than 75,000 in Jan. 2017, a 87.5 percent year-over-year increase.

This latest number builds upon a continued upward growth trend for the company over the past several years, as follows:

Fizber growing its initial residential home listings to 10,000 in nine months (Sept. 2014) following a formal re-launch of the company in Dec. 2013.

Doubling its listings from 10,000 to 20,000 in seven months from Oct. 2014 to April 2015.

Doubling its listings from 20,000 to 40,000 in eight months from May to Dec. 2015.

Growing its listings from 40,000 in Dec. 2015 to more than 75,000 in Jan. 2017.

Fizber attributes its 2016 progress to:

Increased consumer demand for its solutions.

The company expanding its marketing efforts.

The company enhancing its innovative and easy-to-use technology platform and creating new selling solutions for homeowners.

"Over the past several years, the process of selling a home has evolved from the traditional approach to one where consumers are now increasingly turning to online solutions such as Fizber to help them market and sell their home themselves," said PJ Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer of Fizber. "We are delighted with the rapid growth that we've had as a business, as it not only shows that there continues to be increased consumer demand for our solutions, but that Fizber is well positioned to meet the market's needs."

And Fizber's customers agree.

"I tried to sell my home for sale by owner and only received one call. Then I found Fizber! I listed with Fizber and immediately began getting calls to show my home and a contract to purchase shortly followed. Fizber saved us $7,000 and as a retired couple, that is a BIG savings!! With the internet, the way real estate is sold has changed and I am happy to have found the more affordable avenue that Fizber provides!" said Amber Parker, an Ovilla, Texas homeowner.

Fizber's Comprehensive Suite of Solutions

Fizber helps homeowners find a buyer and sell their home quickly by providing them with a wide variety of listing options and service packages to fit every seller's need. The company's full suite of solutions includes:

A complimentary home listing on Fizber.com - Fizber enables homeowners to post a FSBO listing along with an unlimited number of photos of the property on the company's website at no cost.

A digital marketing package ($99) for FSBO sellers, which includes:



Fizber posting the homeowner's complimentary listing on Fizber.com to additional real estate websites such as Zillow®, Trulia, and Redfin, as well as to major social media websites. This approach not only provides homeowners with broad online exposure for their listing, but also eliminates the need for homeowners to visit multiple websites and set up multiple accounts for their listings.



Tools to quickly and easily create customized marketing materials for their home (e.g., a digital marketing brochure, a virtual video tour, a printable flyer, etc.).



The ability to post unlimited photos on Fizber.com, as well as have a featured listing.

A multiple listing service (MLS) package ($295), which includes a listing on the homeowner's local MLS with up to six photos and on Realtor.com, as well as the ability to have a featured listing on Fizber.com and post unlimited photos to the site.

A premium MLS package ($349), which includes a listing on the homeowner's local MLS with unlimited photos and on Realtor.com, the ability to post unlimited photos on Fizber.com and have a featured listing, listings on Zillow, Trulia, and Redfin; and tools to create a digital property brochure, virtual video tour, printable flyers, and manage any open houses that the homeowner may have.

Fizber Featured Agents - If, at any time during the process of trying to sell their home themselves, a homeowner feels that they want additional help and/or decides to have a professional real estate agent sell their home for them instead, Fizber can introduce them to carefully selected local real estate professionals (Fizber Featured Agents) registered on Fizber.com who can help.

Complimentary home evaluations from local experts to help homeowners determine what their home is worth and more successfully price their home to sell.



Fizber's complimentary national directory, which homeowners can use to find any supporting resources that they may need in their local area, such as a mortgage lender, title/escrow officer, home appraiser, home stager, home inspector, photographer, attorney, movers, etc.

For more information on Fizber or to post a FSBO home listing at no cost on the company's website, visit fizber.com.

About Fizber

Fizber, Inc. (fizber.com) is the leading self-directed residential real estate marketplace. For sale by owner (FSBO) home sellers are given an online platform complete with comprehensive tools, step-by-step guidance, and a customized real estate marketing system. Fizber provides home sellers with the knowledge and confidence to professionally market, showcase, and sell their home or property directly to buyers in today's online and mobile world. A for sale by owner listing on Fizber can achieve maximum online exposure by being streamed to hundreds of real estate websites and major social networks. For more information, visit Fizber.com.