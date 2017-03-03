Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Fixed Income Fund Special Year End Distribution Update

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) -

On December 16, 2016, Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Fixed Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX:FFI.UN) announced special cash and estimated unit distributions. The actual unit distribution amount was $0.064 per unit. Immediately following issuance, the units were automatically consolidated and as a result, unitholders hold the same number of units after the distribution as they held before it. The adjusted cost base of a holder's units has increased by the amount of the unit distribution effective December 30, 2016.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

