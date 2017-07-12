Flashpoint Announces $28 Million Series C Led by Georgian Partners

Increasing Global Demand for Business Risk Intelligence (BRI) Drives Latest Funding Round with New Partner, Existing Investors

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jul 12, 2017) - Flashpoint, the global leader in Business Risk Intelligence (BRI), today announced the close of a $28 million Series C funding round led by new investor Georgian Partners. With this round, Steve Leightell, principal at the firm, will join the Flashpoint Board of Directors, which includes Ellie Wheeler, Glenn McGonnigle, and Brendan Hannigan.

Existing Flashpoint investors Greycroft Partners, TechOperators, Leaders Fund, Jump Capital, Bloomberg Beta, and Cisco Investments also participated in the round.

"Georgian Partners brings with it not only a significant investment into Flashpoint's expansion to drive global adoption of BRI, but a unique expertise in applied analytics, machine learning, and natural language processing, which will help us further mature our offerings," said Josh Lefkowitz, CEO and co-founder of Flashpoint. "Moreover, the Georgian team embodies the entrepreneurial spirit required to develop a fast-growing, people-oriented and customer-focused company."

Enterprises need to protect their ability to operate, and to do that they must make better, more informed risk decisions. BRI delivered by Flashpoint provides these enterprises with immediate visibility into real threats with the potential to harm them and the context to help them understand how these threats could impact their business. This latest investment will allow Flashpoint to accelerate worldwide adoption of BRI, coming on the heels of a successful expansion in EMEA and Asia Pacific in the first half of 2017. The funding will also support the company's recruitment of talent to support its sophisticated technology roadmap, and adding even more specialized talent to its team of highly-skilled intelligence analysts.

"Flashpoint is unrivaled in its visibility into the deep and dark web, and its ability to turn that into actionable insights," Leightell said. "We are very excited about partnering with Flashpoint and collaborating to bring even richer analytics and artificial intelligence to its offering as Flashpoint innovates across the security and intelligence industries."

Flashpoint's robust and growing customer base spans industries such as finance, retail, insurance, healthcare, law, media, energy, technology, telecommunications, defense, government, aviation, entertainment, hospitality, consumer goods, and manufacturing.

About Georgian Partners

Georgian Partners is a thesis-driven growth equity firm investing in SaaS-based business software companies exploiting applied artificial intelligence, security first and conversational business. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and technology executives, Georgian Partners leverages our global software expertise to be able to directly impact the success of companies. For more information, visit www.georgianpartners.com.

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint delivers Business Risk Intelligence (BRI) to empower business units and functions across organizations to make better decisions and mitigate risk. The company's unique Deep & Dark Web data, expertise and technology enable our customers to glean intelligence that informs risk and protects their ability to operate. Fortune 500 and government customers utilize Flashpoint's intelligence across the enterprise, including bolstering cybersecurity, confronting fraud, detecting insider threats, enhancing physical security, assessing M&A opportunities, and addressing vendor risk and supply chain integrity. For corporations with limited experience availing themselves of Deep & Dark Web intelligence, Flashpoint has tailored offerings that deliver comprehensive reporting and monitoring on their behalf. Flashpoint is backed by Georgian Partners, Greycroft Partners, TechOperators, K2 Intelligence, Jump Capital, Leaders Fund, Bloomberg Beta, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit www.flashpoint-intel.com or follow us on Twitter at @FlashpointIntel.