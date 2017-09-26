Flashpoint Global Channel Program Empowers Partners to Accelerate Revenue with Business Risk Intelligence

More than 50 partners worldwide choose Flashpoint's human-powered analysis and sophisticated technology to help their customers mitigate risk

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Flashpoint, the global leader in Business Risk Intelligence (BRI), today announced its Global Channel Program. This new program will extend the benefit of BRI to more organizations worldwide and help partners accelerate revenue by empowering their customers with a decision advantage over potential threats and adversaries.

From technical and sales support to incentive plans and margin protection, the Global Channel Program is dedicated to the success of its more than 50 worldwide reseller partners. The Program is built on three tenets:

Commitment: Flashpoint dedicates all appropriate resources to ensure our partners' success with technical, sales, and customer support. Flashpoint also provides global reach with quick sales cycles, a dedicated partner portal and partner manager, as well as incentive plans with substantial upside and margin protection.





Collaboration: Partners collaborate with Flashpoint to review sales, pipeline, successes, challenges, and strategies for future growth. This includes account mapping, market development funds (MDF), and marketing support. This sales support model allows partners to define the level of support needed to foster a cooperative selling environment.





Excellence: Flashpoint Intelligence Platform grants partner customers access to an expansive archive of intelligence reports and additional datasets in a single, finished intelligence experience. BRI can also be delivered through the company's API v4, also announced today, as well as Flashpoint Advisory Services, custom reports, and RFIs.





The company's sophisticated technology and human-powered analysis enable enterprises and public sector organizations globally to bolster cybersecurity, confront fraud, detect insider threats, enhance physical security, assess M&A opportunities, and address vendor risk and supply chain integrity. In 2017, Flashpoint has grown its North America presence substantially and also supports customers in 20 verticals worldwide, with a global footprint that now includes EMEA and APAC.

"Our best-in-class channel program strives to optimize our partnerships by utilizing each other's strengths to reach our mutually-defined objectives," said Brian Costello, Vice President of Global Sales for Flashpoint. "Partners choose Flashpoint because of our unmatched finished intelligence and our unparalleled expertise in the financial services, health insurance, retail, and media & telecom sectors -- as well as our tailored programs for public sector organizations."

To learn more, visit http://www.flashpoint-intel.com/partners.

Global Channel Program Partner Quotes:

Consortium Networks

"Flashpoint has been an exceptional partner. On top of the outstanding quality of its intelligence, the company goes above and beyond to service our customers," said Larry Pfeifer, president, Consortium Networks. "An intelligence program is only as good as its ability to deliver easy-to-understand, actionable Business Risk Intelligence to all relevant stakeholders, decision-makers and employees. Flashpoint is paramount in delivering just that."

Spire Solutions

Spire Solutions provides our consumers and organizations with the world's best security solutions and Flashpoint has been an essential partner in carrying out this mission," said Sanjeev Walia, CEO, Spire Solutions. "Flashpoint Intelligence Platform provides our customers with the most germane intelligence to help them make highly informed business decisions. Their platform is complemented by the outstanding Channel Program team who has been wonderful to work alongside and continue to put our customers first."

WavePort

"Flashpoint has been an incredible asset to WavePort in our pursuit to provide industry-leading technology to our customers," said Steve Lucas, managing partner and founder, WavePort. "The company has been an ideal partner because the Flashpoint Intelligence Platform delivers the most relevant intelligence in a concise, finished experience, while the Flashpoint team consistently goes the extra mile to ensure our customers' satisfaction."

About Flashpoint

