Flashpoint Named 'Associate Company of the Year' by R-CISC for Exceptional Support of the Retail Industry

Peer-Nominated Award Recognizes Company for Valuable Intelligence and Thought Leadership

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Flashpoint, the global leader in Business Risk Intelligence (BRI), has been recognized by the Retail Cyber Intelligence Sharing Center (R-CISC) for exceptional support as an Associate Member to R-CISC and retailer member companies. Flashpoint was nominated and chosen for this award by members of the R-CISC community, and was recognized on Tuesday, October 3, 2017, at the organization's annual summit.

"We are honored to receive this award from R-CISC, and we will continue to work with the retail industry to help those companies gain a decision advantage over the threats and adversaries targeting the sector," said Chris Camacho, Chief Strategy Officer, Flashpoint. "BRI can help retail organizations combat fraud, specifically gift card fraud, supply chain risk, and ransomware, among many other use cases."

While cybercriminals have traditionally targeted the retail sector as a means of accessing and capitalizing on consumers' personal and payment information, the threat landscape has changed substantially in recent years. Ever since the string of high-profile data breaches on retailers in 2013, robust security measures have seen swift implementation across the sector. In response, many cybercriminals have shifted their targets from retail consumers to retailers themselves.

To learn more about how retail organizations use BRI to combat supply chain risk, fraud, and ransomware, download our retail use case.

About R-CISC

The R-CISC is the trusted cybersecurity community for retailers, consumer products, grocers, hotels, gaming, restaurants, and cybersecurity industry partners worldwide. The R-CISC supports its member base, representing over $1 Trillion in annual revenue, by serving as the conduit for collaboration, threat and best practice sharing, and cooperation. Through building and sustaining valuable programs, partnerships, products and opportunities, the R-CISC enables its members to grow their trust-based relationships, strategic knowledge and tactical capabilities. For more information on R-CISC membership and benefits visit us at our home page https://r-cisc.org.

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint delivers Business Risk Intelligence (BRI) to empower business units and functions across organizations with a decision advantage over potential threats and adversaries. The company's sophisticated technology and human-powered analysis enable enterprises and public sector organizations globally to bolster cybersecurity, confront fraud, detect insider threats, enhance physical security, assess M&A opportunities, and address vendor risk and supply chain integrity. Flashpoint is backed by Georgian Partners, Greycroft Partners, TechOperators, K2 Intelligence, Jump Capital, Leaders Fund, Bloomberg Beta, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit https://www.flashpoint-intel.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @FlashpointIntel.