Flashtalking Announces MRC Accreditation

Company Granted MRC Accreditation for Desktop Display and Rich Media Served Impressions and Desktop Display Viewability

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) - Flashtalking, the leading global independent platform for ad delivery, unification and insights, announced it has been granted Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for its Desktop Display and Rich Media Served Ad Impressions and Desktop Display Viewability metrics. The accreditation further supports Flashtalking's leadership position in media quality measurement and optimization for advertisers.

"As a trusted partner to major brands and their agencies, our commitment to verification, quality and transparency is primary," said Flashtalking CEO John Nardone. "Our end-to-end solution would not be complete without the integral verification component. So, we are pleased to be accredited by the MRC in these areas so foundational to our solution and services."

MRC accreditation signifies that Flashtalking's accredited metrics adhere to the MRC's Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research and to industry-accepted guidelines for digital ad campaign measurement and viewability. The intensive independent CPA auditing process Flashtalking has undergone included rigorous checks on a solution's data fidelity, and on the effectiveness of its structures and processes for identifying general invalid traffic -- as well as comprehensiveness of the documentation, methodology, and IT infrastructure security.

"We congratulate Flashtalking for its commitment to transparency and data quality, and for meeting the stringent requirements necessary to earn MRC accreditation," said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of MRC. "Flashtalking's customers and others who rely on its accredited data now can do so with the added confidence that MRC accreditation provides."

About Flashtalking

Flashtalking equips advertisers and their agencies to create, activate and measure data-driven advertising across digital channels and formats. Our programmatic creative and analytics platform unifies audience, media and creative to deliver personalized messaging while optimizing performance of media and creative. With cookie-less tracking, connected log-file and algorithmic attribution, we can coordinate, augment and analyze data signals to support our clients at the crossroads where data, relevant creative, and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem.

Born in the U.K., headquartered in New York, Flashtalking spans the globe with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Leeds, Cologne, Hamburg, Amsterdam, and Sydney. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com.

About MRC

MRC is a non-profit industry association established in 1963 composed of leading television, radio, print and Internet companies, as well as advertisers, advertising agencies and trade associations whose goal is to ensure measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective. Measurement services desiring MRC Accreditation are required to disclose to their customers all methodological aspects of their service; comply with the MRC Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research; and submit to MRC-designed audits to authenticate and illuminate their procedures. In addition, the MRC membership actively pursues research issues they consider priorities in an effort to improve the quality of research in the marketplace. Currently approximately 110 research products are audited by MRC. Additional information about MRC can be found at http://mediaratingcouncil.org/.