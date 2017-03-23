Flashtalking Announces Next Generation Dynamic Video Offering

Fortified video solution delivers industry's most advanced, data driven personalization options to video advertisers

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - Flashtalking, the leading global independent platform for ad delivery, dynamic creative and data analytics, announces its enhanced dynamic video offering, augmenting the cross-screen creative tool kit for advertisers. The next generation solution delivers on rising desire in the marketplace for turnkey data driven cross-screen video advertising capabilities -- as well as the industry's most advanced solution to date.

The enhanced Flashtalking dynamic video solution combines unparalleled data driven and programmatic creative approaches to efficiently render, deliver and measure dynamic video campaigns. By assuring more powerful audience engagement elements and video ad formats, advertisers and their agencies ultimately achieve higher performance and return on ad spend (ROAS). Flashtalking's existing market leadership position within data-driven dynamic creative for display and mobile, and now within instream video, ensures that clients are able to extend existing dynamic strategies across instream and where applicable -- native video formats.

"We have always been at the forefront of programmatic creative and dynamic optimization -- and now offering turnkey dynamic video services, we ensure our clients have the most powerful possible tool kit for cross-screen messaging," said Justin Rath, Flashtalking's National Director of Technology Innovations.

"Data driven dynamic video of this caliber enables advertisers to design for and foster more intense consumer engagement through data driven personalization at scale across desktop, mobile, tablet, set-top and connected TV. They are able to use data to match multiple audience interests and segments, based on multiple targeting rules."

Features include:

Dynamic scenes -- the option to ensure video ads are contextually relevant by featuring personalized content with product detail, copy lines, maps, local weather and the like

About Flashtalking

Flashtalking equips advertisers and their agencies to create, activate and measure data-driven advertising across digital channels and formats. Our programmatic creative and analytics platform unifies audience, media and creative to deliver personalized messaging while optimizing performance of media and creative. With cookie-less tracking, connected log-file and algorithmic attribution, we can coordinate, augment and analyze data signals to support our clients at the crossroads where data, relevant creative, and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem.

Born in the U.K., headquartered in New York, Flashtalking spans the globe with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Leeds, Cologne, Hamburg, Amsterdam, and Sydney. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com.