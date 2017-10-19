Flashtalking Partners with TripleLift on Dynamic Creative Solutions for Native Advertising

New integration delivers personalised, data driven creative that makes native advertising pop

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - Flashtalking, the leading global independent platform for ad delivery, dynamic creative and data analytics, and TripleLift, the largest native advertising platform, announce their partnership to deliver dynamic creative optimization (DCO) solutions for native advertising, with several brand campaigns now in progress.

The partnership centers on a seamless integration between the two platforms, enabling advertisers and agencies to deliver fresh and relevant content within every native ad impression.

"Native advertising is great at blending ads into content to maintain a consistent, high-quality user experience. Now with the addition of dynamic personalised messaging, we'll see even higher engagement and performance," said Andy Pocock, SVP Strategic Business Development, Flashtalking. "We're excited to be working with TripleLift to deliver better advertising for end users and advertisers. Multi-tasking and distracted consumers are hard to reach, so using the dynamic capability powers the message to cut through and connect. It's vital for campaign success."

How it Works

The integration enables advertisers to control native ads bought programmatically through TripleLift within the Flashtalking dynamic ad management platform, to personalize each component of a native ad (image, text) and ensure a relevant message is displayed, based on a full range of targeting parameters.

"Joining forces with Flashtalking allows us to bring the power of data-driven creative to programmatic native ad buying," said Katie Glass, VP of Partnerships at TripleLift. "We've made it easy for brands to use their preferred buying platform to reach users with native ads, dynamic content, creative storytelling and personalized messaging, which will enable the brand to stand out and ultimately provide a more memorable user experience."

About Flashtalking

Flashtalking equips advertisers and their agencies to create, activate and measure data-driven advertising across digital channels and formats. Our programmatic creative and analytics platform unifies audience, media and creative to deliver personalized messaging while optimizing performance of media and creative. With cookie-less tracking, connected log-file and algorithmic attribution, we can coordinate, augment and analyze data signals to support our clients at the crossroads where data, relevant creative, and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem.

Born in the U.K., headquartered in New York, Flashtalking spans the globe with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Leeds, Cologne, Hamburg, Amsterdam, and Sydney. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com.

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the industry's leading programmatic native advertising platform. The company's technology allows brands to amplify their content through in-feed native ads that match the unique look and feel of thousands of publishers. Publishers leverage TripleLift's technology to create a new revenue stream through monetizing their in-feed inventory. For more information about TripleLift, please visit triplelift.com.