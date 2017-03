VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) -

NexOptic Technology Corp. ("NexOptic") ( OTCQB : NXOPF) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) ( FRANKFURT : E301) ( BERLIN : E301) and Spectrum Optix Inc. of Calgary, Canada ("Spectrum") and together with NexOptic, the ("Companies") are pleased to announce additional details regarding their forthcoming media event to be held at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on April 4, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. PST.

The theme of the evening is "Flattening the Telescope," and will mark the Companies' first step in transforming what they believe may redefine many additional optical applications by utilizing their patent-pending Blade Optics™ lens technology.

The event will be the first public unveiling of the Companies' Blade Optics™ prototype. The prototype is a disruptive telescope system which contains flat lenses, a square aperture and ~1:1 lens stack depth to aperture ratio -- an unprecedented form factor compared to the much longer telescope lens stacks predominantly in use today. The venue is limited to 230 members of the media and the investment community.

Hosted by NexOptic and Spectrum, the unveiling event is being sponsored, in part, by several organizations, including Haywood Securities as the Platinum Sponsor. Pinnacle Digest, Equedia Investment Research, BTV - Business Television, Red Truck Beer, and the Granville Island Hotel each serve as Gold Sponsors for the evening.

In addition to unveiling the Blade Optics™ prototype, the event will include keynote presentations from:

Spectrum Co-Founders, Darcy Daugela and John Daugela (John Daugela is the CEO of Spectrum and a Director of NexOptic); and

Stephen Petranek, NexOptic Director. Mr. Petranek is a technology futurist, the Co-Executive Producer of the highly acclaimed National Geographic series MARS and was the former Editor-in-Chief of Discover Magazine;

Additional presentations will be made by:

Page Tucker, advisor to both NexOptic and the State of Colorado. Mr. Tucker was named the 2016 Entrepreneur of the Year by the Colorado Technology Association; and

Carey Wheeler, an advisor and image processing consultant to NexOptic. Mr. Wheeler is a geospatial intelligence analyst formerly with INSCOM (Intelligence and Security Command) at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) in Washington, DC.

A limited number of seats remain available for both media and members of the investment community. Reservation inquiries should be directed to NexOptic by email only at media@nexoptic.com.

Benefits of Blade Optics™ Technology

The Companies' believe that Blade Optics™ has the potential to breakdown many of the limitations associated with conventional, curved lens stacks, including:

• Aperture size: Blade Optics™ may allow the aperture-to-depth ratio to be increased in depth-limited optical devices to permit increased resolution compared to conventional curved optical devices with similar depth.

• Compactness: Decreasing the depth of the lens stack would create the possibility of more compact and practical imaging devices.

NexOptic trades on the OTCQB under the symbol "NXOPF," on the TSX Venture as "NXO," on Frankfurt as "E301" and Berlin as "E301." More information is available at www.nexoptic.com.

About NexOptic Technology Corp.

NexOptic Technology Corp. is a publicly traded company, which has an option to acquire, in the aggregate, 100% of Spectrum Optix Inc., a private corporation. The Companies are, in essence, working as a single corporation at this time, with their respective CEOs sitting on each other's boards of directors. Please see NexOptic's news release dated November 18, 2014 for additional details regarding this relationship.

Spectrum is developing technologies relating to imagery and light concentration applications. Utilizing its patent pending Blade Optics™ technology, which contains flat lenses, the company aims to disrupt conventional lens and image capture-based systems.

Spectrum is preparing to reveal its proof of concept telescope prototype to the public for the first time that will utilize its patent-pending Blade Optics™ technology, other optical elements and electronic components. The prototype is intended to demonstrate the marketable features of Spectrum's Blade Optics™ technology and its potential to serve as a platform to be used in various optical applications. For the latest developments pertaining to the prototype please see the Companies' joint news release dated February 21, 2017.

