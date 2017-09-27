FLEETCOR Taps ExtraHop to Fortify IT Operations as Business Scales

Real-Time Application Dependency Mapping Ensures Peak Application Performance and User Experience

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - ExtraHop, the leader in real-time IT analytics, today announced that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE : FLT) utilized the ExtraHop platform as part of its successful migration to the IBM Cloud. FLEETCOR leveraged real-time analytics from ExtraHop for application performance monitoring and dependency mapping to conduct the migration.

FLEETCOR is a leading global provider of commercial payment solutions. The company manages large traffic volumes and processed over 2 billion transactions across 53 countries in 2016. In anticipation of future volume growth, FLEETCOR embarked on a complex technology update for one of its North American businesses.

With ExtraHop, the IT team at FLEETCOR has holistic visibility across the entire IT environment including servers, databases, storage, and other components, allowing instant and accurate mapping of every application dependency within the datacenter.

"Our customers rely on us for fast, accurate transaction processing," said Waddaah Keirbeck, Global Chief Technology Officer at FLEETCOR. "We need more than performance monitoring. We need performance assurance, and that's why we chose to partner with the team at ExtraHop. The ExtraHop platform gives us visibility into potential issues before they impact customers so that we can keep our systems operating seamlessly."

"FLEETCOR is at the forefront of the commercial payment solutions space and has been a great partner in demonstrating the strategic role IT Operations plays in business," said Raja Mukerji, co-founder and Chief Customer Officer, ExtraHop. "The team at FLEETCOR has built a world-class operation committed to delivering leading performance and security to the commercial payments industry. From their recent migration to IBM's Cloud Managed Services, to their use of ExtraHop for real-time analytics, they are setting a high bar for payments technology."

