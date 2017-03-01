Fleurs de Villes takes Floral Mannequin Series across Canada in 2017

Award-winning event expands to five shopping centres in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario this spring

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Fleurs de Villes Inc. is bringing its Floral Mannequin Series to five shopping centres across Canada this spring. The unique, five-day exhibition is Fleurs de Villes' signature event and the first of its kind in Canada, blending fashion design and fresh blooms with bespoke floral-dressed mannequins and a pop-up fresh flower market.

Following a successful debut in Victoria and Vancouver last spring, the Floral Mannequin Series earned a Maple Leaf Silver Award in Events or Sales Promotions at the ICSC Canadian Shopping Centre Awards. In 2017, Fleurs de Villes will expand the floral fashion extravaganza to five shopping centres in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

"Flowers make us happy, they always have. They reach a broad audience, they amaze and they delight," says Fleurs de Villes co-founder Karen Marshall Ducommun. "Fleurs de Villes is a showcase for local, world-class floral design."

The Floral Mannequin Series will pair over 75 top local florists with leading brands to design a stunning fashion-inspired display brought to life with flowers. Each floral-dressed mannequin is clothed in a one-of-a-kind design made up of hundreds of fresh blooms. For five days, shoppers can peruse the display, snap photos, and vote for their favourite mannequin for a chance to win exclusive prizes. On the weekend, a day-long pop-up market offers a chance to purchase fresh-cut flowers, bouquets, bedding plants, pots and other gardening supplies inside the shopping centre.

"Our pop-up shows are stunning examples of the artistry of flowers, presented in some of the most elegant shopping centres in the country," adds Marshall Ducommun. "We are thrilled to return for 2017, this time in five markets, to connect the public with a sensory experience they won't see anywhere else."

The Floral Mannequin Series will tour five properties this spring: Mayfair in Victoria (March 8-12), Metropolis at Metrotown in Greater Vancouver (April 5-9), Southgate Centre in Edmonton (April 19-23), Bayshore Centre in Ottawa (May 3-7) and Mapleview Centre in Burlington (May 10-14).

About Fleurs de Villes: Established in 2015 by lifestyle and media professionals Karen Marshall Ducommun and Tina Barkley, Fleurs de Villes Inc. creates experiential flower events that strive to deliver an elevated and artful connection to community, nature, and the best gathering places and retail destinations in Canada. From the stunning displays of the Mannequin Series, to pop-up fresh flower markets, Fleurs de Villes cultivates bespoke flower events that bloom with happiness. Stop and smell the roses at www.fleursdevilles.com and @fleursdevilles on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. #fleursdevilles

