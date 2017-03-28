Flexera Software and FS-ISAC Jointly Deliver Software Vulnerability Intelligence to Financial, Legal Services, Utilities and Oil & Gas Industries

Over 1,700 member organizations worldwide gain timely, accurate vulnerability alerts on industry-critical applications and systems

ITASCA, IL--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Flexera Software, the leading provider of Software Vulnerability Management solutions for application producers and enterprises, announced today a renewed agreement with the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC) to offer verified software vulnerability intelligence alerts to critical sector entities worldwide.

Through this enhanced agreement, members supported by FS-ISAC receive continuous notifications and intelligence regarding software vulnerabilities for selected products specific to their industries. This information is critical for the financial services industry in order to enhance risk assessment and mitigation. FS-ISAC also now provides services to other industries, making this agreement extensible to a number of organizations -- including those in legal services, utilities and oil & gas sectors.

"Flexera Software is a dedicated industry partner, supporting FS-ISAC's mission to help assure the resilience and continuity of the global financial services infrastructure, and affiliated sectors," said Cindy Donaldson, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Sector Services at FS-ISAC. "As the global information-sharing channel for four industries, we receive and relay timely, actionable intelligence on software vulnerabilities, coming directly from Secunia Research at Flexera Software, to our members."

"Flexera Software is very proud of our FS-ISAC partnership, which dates back to 2012 under the Secunia brand. As specialists in vulnerability research, we understand the importance of collaboration between information and IT Security professionals across industries, and fully support information-sharing initiatives," said Jim Ryan, Chief Executive Officer at Flexera Software. "We are happy to provide important pieces of information in this complex puzzle of risk assessment and mitigation, and help FS-ISAC and its member financial services firms. We also see this data helping commercial security firms, federal, state & local government agencies and law enforcement. We look forward to strengthening our partnership in the years to come, especially given these threats are not going away anytime soon."

The vulnerability advisories shared with FS-ISAC are verified, normalized and analyzed by the same team of researchers and experts that power Flexera's Software Vulnerability Management solutions.

About Flexera Software

Flexera Software's business sits at the nexus between the world's software producers and buyers -- repairing the broken software supply chain, which is the most dysfunctional supply chain in all of business today. That dysfunction manifests as risk and cost -- to both the producers of software and the enterprises that buy software -- as they solve the complex, time consuming, and expensive problems of ensuring licensing compliance and security from vulnerabilities. Our software licensing, compliance, cybersecurity and installation solutions are essential to ensure continuous licensing compliance, optimized software investments, and to future-proof businesses against the risks and costs of constantly changing technology. A marketplace leader for more than 25 years, 80,000+ customers turn to Flexera Software as a trusted and neutral source of knowledge and expertise, and for the automation and intelligence designed into our products. For more information, please go to: https://www.flexerasoftware.com.

About FS-ISAC

The Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC) is a non-profit corporation that was established in 1999 and is funded by its member firms. The FS-ISAC is a member-driven organization whose mission is to help assure the resilience and continuity of the global financial services infrastructure and individual firms against acts that could significantly impact the sector's ability to provide services critical to the orderly function of the global economy. The FS-ISAC shares threat and vulnerability information, conducts coordinated contingency planning exercises, manages rapid response communications for both cyber and physical events, conducts education and training programs, and fosters collaborations with and among other key sectors and government agencies. Learn more at www.fsisac.com.

