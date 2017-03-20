Flexera Software and NVIDIA to Present on Open Source Software: Managing the Compliance Pitfalls at General Audit Management Conference

Jeff Luszcz and Bruce Carpenter to Speak at the Institute of Internal Auditors' Mitigating Risk in Information Technology Track

WHAT: Flexera Software is presenting at the Institute of Internal Auditors' General Audit Management Conference (GAM) 2017 near Orlando, Florida on March 21 from 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. on "Open Source Software: Managing the Compliance Pitfalls" in the Mitigating Risk in Information Technology track.

This session will discuss the benefits of using Open Source Software (OSS), the related risks and associated compliance obligations. The value of developing an OSS compliance program using a case-study approach will be demonstrated. In addition, participants will learn five steps to assess any potential exposures for their own organizations.

Attendees will also:

Understand OSS and its compliance obligations

Discuss how to develop an OSS compliance program

Demonstrate the value of using specialized tools to analyze software components

Consider the challenges and pitfalls in managing OSS use

Outline five steps to understand OSS exposure in your organization

WHO: Jeff Luszcz, Vice President of Product Management at Flexera Software

Bruce Carpenter, Vice President of Internal Audit at NVIDIA

WHERE: Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center

6000 West Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, Florida 34746

+1-407-586-0000

WHEN: March 21 from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

Bruce Carpenter has been leading NVIDIA's internal audit department for two years. Before joining NVIDIA, he joined Sybase, Inc., in 2001 to oversee the development of the internal audit department. Carpenter was also responsible for ERM while serving as the company's compliance officer. In 2012 Sybase won OCEG's Principled Performance Award for excellence in the implementation of ERM companywide. Subsequent to Sybase's acquisition by SAP, Carpenter moved to the SAP Corporate Audit Department serving as vice president of global sales and services audit. He also led go-to-market activities of SAP's mobile-enabled audit management product. He began his career with KPMG in New Zealand.

Jeff Luszcz is responsible for Flexera's Software Composition Analysis solutions, leading the professional services team responsible for open source compliance and security audits and performing reviews for some of the largest mergers and acquisitions in the technology industry. Previously, Luszcz was the founder and CTO of Palamida, a provider of open source discovery and vulnerability management solutions helping software development organizations understand how to best use open source while complying with their license obligations and managing security vulnerability risk. Flexera acquired Palamida in October 2016.

