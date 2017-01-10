Flexi-Van Leasing Transforms Infrastructure with Nimble Storage

Receives 2016 Technology Leadership Award from Ventana Research for Use of InfoSight Predictive Analytics

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Nimble Storage ( NYSE : NMBL), the leader in predictive flash storage, today announced that Flexi-Van Leasing has transformed its infrastructure leveraging InfoSight Predictive Analytics, a core component of the Nimble Predictive Flash platform. InfoSight is a unique analytics framework that diagnoses, predicts and prevents problems across the infrastructure stack. Flexi-Van Leasing accepted a 2016 Technology Leadership Award from Ventana Research in IT Analytics for accomplishments in this area.

The annual Ventana Research Leadership Awards recognize pioneering IT leaders and organizations that embrace technology and apply best practices to drive change and improve the outcomes of business and IT processes.

Based in New Jersey, Flexi-Van Leasing is one of the largest chassis providers in North America with 12 locations and a fleet of more than 130,000 units. Chassis units are leased by trucking companies to transport cargo containers to and from ships and trains as part of the intermodal transport network. In a deadline-driven environment where any infrastructure downtime could backlog operations and give trucking customers a reason to turn to competitors, Flexi-Van Leasing successfully leveraged the automation and predictive nature of InfoSight to ensure that the company's infrastructure always runs at peak performance.

"Six years ago, I joined Flexi-Van Leasing to overhaul its IT program. Today, the company has a leading-edge infrastructure that supports millions of transactions every day. InfoSight helps us manage our infrastructure more effectively, especially in its trajectory for resource utilizations and VM monitoring," said Jim Mercer, director of IT at Flexi-Van Leasing. "Being recognized by Ventana Research as a technology leader is an honor that wouldn't be possible without my dedicated team and our close partnership with Nimble Storage."

InfoSight collects and analyzes hundreds of billions of sensor data points in more than 9,000 customer environments, and then uses predictive analytics to solve IT's most complex issues -- often before the customer even realizes there's a problem. Through the deep predictive analytics and machine learning capabilities of InfoSight, Nimble Storage is able to tackle the ever-present bottleneck between data and the application -- also known as the app-data gap -- to ensure customers can operate their businesses at peak speed, without worrying about the burden of downtime.

Key benefits Flexi-Van Leasing has achieved using InfoSight include:

"Nimble takes great pride in providing solutions that empower IT leaders to spend more time on strategic priorities," said Rod Bagg, vice president of Analytics and Customer Support at Nimble Storage. "The Ventana Technology Leadership Award given to Flexi-Van Leasing is well deserved. We're proud of the operational simplicity the company is enjoying as a result of using InfoSight."

