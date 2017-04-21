FLG Partners Announces Andrea Persily as a New Partner

Silicon Valley CFO Services and Board Advisory Firm Expands Again

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - FLG Partners (www.flgpartners.com) today announced the election of Andrea Persily as the 28th partner in the firm.

"We are delighted that Andrea has joined FLG," said Jeffrey Kuhn, Managing Partner of FLG. "Andrea's extensive financial and operational experience in a variety of media, marketing and advertising companies broadens FLG's reach into all of these sectors, and further cements our position as the leader in CFO solutions and CEO and Board advisory services in Silicon Valley and the Western United States."

"I am proud and excited to join the FLG team," Ms. Persily added. "The firm is renowned for its capabilities and brand, and I'm looking forward to expanding the firm's service offering."

Formerly, Ms. Persily was the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Spafinder Wellness, where she led the sale of Spafinder to BlackHawk Network. Ms. Persily also held senior financial leadership roles at Primedia Inc. and Penton Media, both backed by private equity firms. At Primedia, Ms. Persily was instrumental in the $385 million divestiture of Primedia Business. She started her career in the investment banking division of Smith Barney (now Citigroup).

Ms. Persily holds an AB in Economics from Cornell University, and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business.

About FLG Partners, LLC

Founded in 2004, FLG Partners (www.flgpartners.com) is the leader in CFO solutions and CEO and Board advisory services in Silicon Valley and the Western United States. FLG provides financial and operational leadership to companies ranging from newly funded startups to multi-billion dollar public companies across all technology and life science sectors. The firm's partners engage clients in interim or permanent assignments in leadership roles that vary from consulting engagements to employed corporate officer. Averaging more than 20 years' experience at the CEO/COO/CFO level, each of FLG's partners bring substantial expertise, objectivity and industry best-practices leadership to key transactional requirements, including business planning and execution; financings; SEC reporting and compliance; mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; and troubled-company turnarounds and restructurings.