Flight Network Announces the Top 27 Winter Sun Destinations That Just Got 43% Cheaper

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Just in time to avoid the winter blues, the travel experts at Canada's largest locally-owned and operated travel agency, FlightNetwork.com​, are releasing their top 27 destinations to help Canadians catch some sun south of the border. All of the destinations are in sun-soaked Central, South America and the Caribbean where the Canadian dollar is strong, and travel prices are up to 43% cheaper than in previous years.

"It's no secret that the winter travel trend for Canadians is to head to warm destinations like Central or South America." Neil Bhapkar, Chief Marketing Officer at Flight Network, explained. "​But with prices significantly lower than last year due to a stronger Canadian dollar in Central and South American destinations, Canadians can take advantage of this devaluation and spend more time on holidays for less."

Flight Network's travel experts spent months researching winter sun destinations -- gathering flight, currency and travel data, as well as interviewing regional travel experts, destination marketing organizations, and international tourism agencies. "Our list consists of islands, cities, and beaches that aren't only world-renowned for their warm weather, but are more accessible and affordable for the Canadian traveler than before."

The Flight Network team aims to show Canadian travellers that the Canadian dollar is stronger than they think, and declining travel costs are actually making winter holiday's more affordable than ever. With a strong currency in Central and South America and cheap travel costs, Canadians can now ditch the cold in favor of snorkeling reefs in Belize, having a beach-side massage in Jamaica, or visiting Mayan ruins in Tulum.

"The airline industry is rapidly changing along with fluctuating currencies, and it's showing us that vacations that were once an indulgence are now more affordable for the everyday Canadian. We're really excited about what we've found here, and we can't wait to show Canadians the bang they can get for their buck." Bhapkar adds.

Flight Network's complete list of signature winter experiences in Canada can be found at: http://www.flightnetwork.com/blog/top-27-winter-sun-destinations-2017/

