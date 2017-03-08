Flight Network Reveals the 100 Greatest Hotels in the World, Showcasing Unforgettable Luxury Accommodations in Over 30 Countries

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - In pursuit of finding the top luxury accommodations around the world, Flight Network launched an unparalleled campaign that rose above any contest in the history of the Canada-based global travel agency. The landmark results were determined by a panel of the industry's most esteemed travel experts and judges, all of whom sought to ensure that every hotel chosen exceeded the highest hospitality standards, while offering something innovative to the travel experience. So, on March 8, 2017, after highly vetting a list of nearly 1,000 luxury and boutique hotels, resorts, lodges and inns, Flight Network officially unveiled their most definitive guide to date: the 100 Greatest Hotels in the World.

Whether tucked away in an ancient city, remote island, or a national park in the heartland of Africa, Flight Network's team of travel industry experts traversed the world for hotels that stood out above the rest. For months, leading luxury travel specialists, writers, and executives, then meticulously examined accommodations based on everything from their original style to first-class services, ability to embody local culture, and provide access to remarkable environments. Most important of all was what caliber of experience hotels could offer to well-seasoned travellers on the hunt for something unforgettable. Such a process resulted in the list of the 100 Greatest Hotels in the World, which today features accommodations that have set themselves apart from thousands of contenders across all major types of lodging.

"At Flight Network, we pride ourselves on being a global travel agency, and our goal with this contest is to showcase the world's greatest hotels in a variety of categories: Luxury Hotels, Boutique Hotels, Luxury Resorts, Lodges and Inns," said Neil Bhapkar, Flight Network's Chief Marketing Officer, who oversaw the record-breaking contest. "It's important that our customers know about the most recent advancements in the hotel industry, as well as properties that have remained among the best in the world for decades. We sent our travel experts to each of the properties to get first-hand experiences that we are now sharing with our customers."

One Flight Network travel expert also reflected back on the process: "Each property was carefully selected based upon our customers' first-hand experiences, as well as our own extensive research on each property. Those listed as the Top 100 Hotels in the World offered a unique combination of luxury, personalized experiences, and accommodations that reflected the true environment and culture of the destination. These are hotels that will change the way you view travel, and think about the world at large."

That said, perhaps wait a moment before booking those tickets, and instead, take a look at what's at your disposal. From lavish skyscrapers and seaside resorts to the most charming inns and lodges, Flight Network proudly presents the 100 Greatest Hotels in the World.

Luxury Hotels

1.The Gritti Palace, Venice - A Luxury Collection Hotel

2.La Réserve Paris Hotel & Spa

3.The Alpina Gstaad

4.Villa Feltrinelli

5.Maison Souquet

6.The Peninsula Hong Kong

7.The Oberoi, Dubai

8.The Puli Hotel and Spa

9.Royal Mansour Marrakech

10.Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo

11.The Singular Patagonia

12.Viceroy Bali Luxury Villas, Restaurant & Spa

13.The Cape, a Thompson Hotel

14.The Knickerbocker

15.Lindos Blu Luxury Hotel & Suites

16.Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa

17.The Goring

18.Villa René Lalique

19.Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City

20.The Chedi Club Tanah Gajah, Ubud

21.Aria Hotel Budapest

22.Hotel Regina Paris

23.La Bastide de Gordes

24.Beau-Rivage Palace

25.Palace Hotel

26.d'Angleterre

27.Trump International Hotel, Washington, D.C.

28.Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

29.The Taj Mahal Palace

30.Relais & Châteaux Hotel Heritage

31.Golden Well Hotel

32.Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa

33.Primland

34.The Langham, Hong Kong

35. Raffles Dubai

36.The Upper House

37.Thompson Seattle

38.The Surrey

39.The Serras

40.Dar Rhizlane

41.Rosewood Abu Dhabi

42.The St. Regis Istanbul

43.The Inn & Club at Harbour Town

44.The Parisian Macao

Boutique Hotels

1.Les Bains Paris

2.Secret Bay

3.Cotton House Hotel

4.Hotel Fasano Rio de Janeiro

5.Barbuda Belle Luxury Beach Hotel

6.Aenaon Villas

7.Hotel Éclat Beijing

8.Farmhouse Inn

9.Tongabezi Lodge

10.Winvian Farm

11.La Casa Que Canta

12.Inkaterra La Casona

13.XVA Art Hotel

14.Drake Bay Getaway Resort

15.Quirk Hotel

16.The Little Nell

17.Casa Gangotena

18.Cheong Fatt Tze - The Blue Mansion

19.Riad Kniza

20.Gran Hotel Son Net

21.Hotel Gotham

Luxury Resorts

1.Alila Villas Uluwatu

2.Laucala Island, Fiji

3.Gili Lankanfushi, Maldives

4.Nihiwatu

5.Jade Mountain

6.Makanyi Private Game Lodge

7.Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

8.Belle Mont Farm

9.El Nido Resorts' Pangulasian Island

10.Ocean House

11.Kamalame Cay

12.Phum Baitang

13.Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa

14.Finca Cortesin Hotel Golf & Spa

15.Rixos Bab Al Bahr

16.Manoir Hovey

17.Wynn Las Vegas

18.Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

19.Whiteface Lodge

20.The Nantucket Hotel & Resort

21.Chiva-Som International Health Resort

22.The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

23.Cavallo Point Lodge

24.Caesars Palace Las Vegas

Luxury Lodges

1.Angama Mara

2.Mashpi Lodge

3.andBeyond Kichwa Tembo Tented Camp

4.Mombo & Little Mombo

5.Woodbury Tented Camp

Inns

1.Fogo Island Inn

2. The Chanler at Cliff Walk

3.Wickaninnish Inn

4. Brewery Gulch Inn

5. The Inn at Little Washington

Flight Network's complete list of the Top 100 Hotels in the World, can be found at: http://www.flightnetwork.com/blog/the-worlds-100-greatest-hotels/

