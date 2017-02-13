Flight Network Unveils Its List of the 42 Most Iconic Hockey Towns in Europe, Urging Die-Hard Hockey Fans to Experience the Sport From a New Perspective.

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - The travel experts at FlightNetwork.com ​are ready to unveil their comprehensive list of the best hockey towns in Europe. As a leading global travel agency, the Flight Network team knows many of their customers are fans of Canada's national sport -- hockey. However, many fans fail to look beyond the sport's presence in Canada to the international hockey mecca of Europe. The European continent is home to more than 100 hockey leagues, and many of the teams reside in historic and culture-filled cities, like the scenic port of Gothenburg, Sweden, historic Kosice, Slovakia, and towns where stars like Jaromir Jagr, Saku Koivu, and Alexander Ovechkin first laced up their skates.

Flight Network's team of travel analysts has spent months researching destinations, gathering the most up-to-date data, speaking with international hockey organizations, and surveying hockey fans around the globe. The goal was to compile a list of cities that not only feature the best teams, but offer plenty of points of interest for non-game days too. The list ranks each city based on in-depth analysis of Europe's hockey leagues, teams, arena capacities, fans, and distinct hockey culture, and it will serve as a travel guide for hockey fanatics, and travelers of all interests, from both sides of the Atlantic and beyond.

"We're thrilled to be moving forward with a project of this nature, showcasing historic but often underrated hockey cities, like Cologne, Tampere, Pilsen, and Košice. North Americans and Europeans share a passion for hockey culture, and this list will bridge the gap between the cities and nations that love this sport and their residents who love travel," says Neil Bhapkar, FlightNetwork.com's Chief Marketing Officer.

"It's a great direction for content, because we want to showcase places where hockey legends, like Sundin, Jager, and Lidstrom began their roads to hockey stardom and cities that live and breathe hockey the same way we do in Canada. We want to encourage our customers to learn more about the hockey teams, talent, and die-hard fans that reside across the 'pond.' These unknown, authentic hockey towns won't just interest hockey fans in Canada, they'll also appeal to expats searching for their hockey fix while living abroad. It's a way to connect with our audience through our favourite pastime," Bhapkar adds.

Flight Network's complete list of the Best Hockey Towns in Europe, can be found at: http://www.flightnetwork.com/blog/the-top-42-hockey-towns-in-europe/

