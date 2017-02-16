FLIR Launches New Generation of Advanced Thermal Imaging Cameras for Electro-Mechanical, Plant and Building Professionals

Completely Redesigned Exx-Series Offers Intelligent Interchangeable Lenses, Laser-Assisted Autofocus, Higher Resolutions, and a Larger, Brighter Touchscreen

WILSONVILLE, OR--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - FLIR Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FLIR) announced today three new Exx-Series advanced thermal imaging cameras for electrical, mechanical, and building applications: the FLIR E75, E85, and E95. The redesigned, Wi-Fi-enabled Exx-Series features intelligent interchangeable lenses, laser-assisted autofocus modes and area measurement functionality, improvements to FLIR's patented MSX® imaging technology, and a larger, more vibrant 4-inch touchscreen. These distinctive features, combined with increased sensitivity and increased native resolution, will help professionals identify hot spots or building deficiencies before potential problems become expensive repairs.

In redesigning the Exx-Series, FLIR developed a new range of compact intelligent, interchangeable lenses that the camera automatically recognizes and calibrates, eliminating the need for manual calibration. The Exx-Series now also features laser distance measurement that assures precise autofocus to improve temperature measurement accuracy, and specifically for the FLIR E85 and E95 models, provides the data for on-screen area measurement in square feet or meters. In addition, the FLIR E85 and E95 models offer increased thermal detector resolutions with up to 464×348 (161,472 pixels), and measure temperatures up to 1,500 degrees Celsius.

In conjunction with FLIR Tools™, the FLIR E75, E85, and E95 are the first Exx cameras to offer UltraMax®, FLIR's embedded, super-resolution process that improves effective resolution by four times -- up to 645,888 pixels -- and thermal sensitivity by up to 50 percent. All models also feature significant improvement to FLIR's MSX technology, which now utilizes a 5-megapixel visual camera for improved image clarity and readability. These improvements, combined with a display that is 33 percent brighter and 30 percent larger than previous Exx models, yield more vibrant and detailed thermal imagery.

The Exx-Series cameras also feature a rugged, water-resistant design and scratch-resistant Dragontrail™ cover glass over an optically-bonded, projected capacitive (PCAP) touchscreen. A simplified user interface delivers faster, more intuitive operation, and coupled with enhanced Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Meterlink® connectivity, archiving and report generation has never been easier.

"Redesigned from the handle up, the new series of Exx cameras is a significant achievement in terms of advanced functionality, performance, and ease of use in thermal cameras for electro-mechanical, plant, and building inspections," says Andy Teich, President and CEO at FLIR. "With an ever-broadening base of users who demand thermal cameras that are compact, capable and easy to use, the advanced Exx cameras check every box."

The FLIR E75, E85, and E95 cameras will be available for sale in March through established FLIR distribution partners and the FLIR.com store. For more information, visit www.flir.com/exx-series.

