FLIR Systems Announces Hiring of Chief Human Resources Officer

WILSONVILLE, OR--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - FLIR Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FLIR) today announced that Paul Sale will join the company in the newly-created position of Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Reporting to CEO Andy Teich, Sale will be charged with leading FLIR's organizational strategy, talent acquisition and development, compensation, benefits, and corporate culture initiatives.

Mr. Sale most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Mentor Graphics, a 6,000-employee multinational electronic design automation (EDA) company where he led the global HR function since 2015. Previously, he held leadership roles in HR and Finance at Mentor Graphics, as well as positions at Con-Way, Inc. and KPMG LLP as an auditor. Mr. Sale received his Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from Seattle Pacific University and an MBA from the Olin School of Management at Babson College.

"Given the ever-increasing importance of acquiring and nurturing talent, we are delighted that Paul is joining our team," said Andy Teich, President and CEO of FLIR. "Paul brings very relevant industry and functional experience, and has a proven track record in human resources leadership, as well as broader management skills in finance and accounting. Given the evolving nature of FLIR's customers and business scope, I look forward to having Paul's leadership and counsel on organizational and human capital strategy."

About FLIR Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, FLIR Systems is a world-leading maker of sensor systems that enhance perception and heighten awareness, helping to save lives, improve productivity, and protect the environment. Through its nearly 3,500 employees, FLIR's vision is to be "The World's Sixth Sense" by leveraging thermal imaging and adjacent technologies to provide innovative, intelligent solutions for security and surveillance, environmental and condition monitoring, outdoor recreation, machine vision, navigation, and advanced threat detection. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.

