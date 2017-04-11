FLIR Systems Reaches One Million Unit Milestone for Lepton Microcameras

Company Also Announces Higher Resolution Lepton 3 Now Available for OEM Applications

WILSONVILLE, OR--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - FLIR Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FLIR) announced today it has produced its one millionth FLIR Lepton® microcamera core. Lepton is today the world's smallest and most widely deployed microbolometer thermal imaging camera module. Additionally, FLIR announced it is making its highest resolution Lepton, FLIR Lepton 3, available to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for product integration.

Launched in 2014, FLIR Lepton became the industry's first longwave infrared (LWIR) thermal camera small enough for smartphone integration, at a price point approximately ten times less expensive than previous traditional thermal camera modules. Lepton features many proprietary technologies, including wafer-level detector packaging, wafer-scale micro-optics, a custom application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), and a low-cost, easy-to-integrate camera package.

Since its launch, Lepton has been integrated into more than 20 FLIR products, including multiple generations of the FLIR ONE® smartphone camera attachment, the FLIR C2/C3™ compact cameras for building professionals, the FLIR Duo™ camera for drones, and FLIR's comprehensive line of Infrared Guided Measurement™ (IGM) test and measurement products. Additionally, Lepton has been integrated into numerous third-party OEM products, such as the Cat® S60, the first smartphone to feature integrated thermal imaging, the Snap-on® Diagnostic Thermal Imager for automotive inspection, and the Black Hornet nano-class drone from Prox Dynamics, a company FLIR acquired in 2016.

FLIR also announced today it is making FLIR Lepton 3 available to OEMs to integrate into products. Lepton 3, at 160x120 resolution, delivers four times the thermal resolution as the previous Lepton generation, providing OEMs with superior image detail, while maintaining the easily integrated package for even greater utility in commercial applications. Common to all versions of Lepton, its small size allows for integration in a variety of products, including smartphones, diagnostic tools, automobiles, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, building controls, process equipment, security systems, machine vision systems, advanced gaming devices and unmanned aerial systems.

"The production of our one millionth Lepton is a critical milestone for FLIR and signifies our progress toward making the power of thermal imaging more accessible to people around the world," said Andy Teich, President and CEO of FLIR. "Our commitment to develop low-cost, high-volume thermal imaging technology continues to open new markets. The availability of Lepton 3 represents another important step, as it enables OEMs to create new products with higher performance while maintaining the breakthrough size, weight, power and cost benefits that Lepton has pioneered."

To learn more about the features and specifications of the various configurations of FLIR Lepton available to OEMs, please visit www.flir.com/lepton.

About FLIR Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, FLIR Systems is a world-leading maker of sensor systems that enhance perception and heighten awareness, helping to save lives, improve productivity, and protect the environment. Through its nearly 3,500 employees, FLIR's vision is to be "The World's Sixth Sense" by leveraging thermal imaging and adjacent technologies to provide innovative, intelligent solutions for security and surveillance, environmental and condition monitoring, outdoor recreation, machine vision, navigation, and advanced threat detection. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: the expected benefits of FLIR's acquisition of Prox Dynamics and the expected effects on FLIR's consolidated financial results and business performance following the acquisition. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "intends," and "believes" and similar words and expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections based, in part, on potentially inaccurate assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including the following: the ability of FLIR to integrate the new business and products into its business, the retention of existing customers, suppliers, partners, and employees of Prox Dynamics, the adoption by new and existing customers of the new product offering, and other risks discussed from time to time in FLIR's Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, and general domestic and international economic conditions. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and FLIR does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet service providers.