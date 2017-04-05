FLIR Systems to Release First Quarter 2017 Financial Results on Wednesday, April 26, 2017

WILSONVILLE, OR--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - FLIR Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FLIR) today announced that it plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET (4:30 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. At this time, a summary presentation of first quarter financial results and operating highlights will also be available online from a link in the Events & Presentations section of www.FLIR.com/investor. Summary first quarter financial data, including segment details, will be available soon after the release of the first quarter results and may be accessed online from the Financial Info Database section at www.FLIR.com/investor.

FLIR has scheduled a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) that morning to discuss its results for the quarter. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call and the accompanying summary presentation may be accessed online from a link in the Events & Presentations section of www.FLIR.com/investor. A replay will be available after 2:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. PT) at this same internet address.

About FLIR Systems

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, FLIR Systems is a world-leading maker of sensor systems that enhance perception and heighten awareness, helping to save lives, improve productivity, and protect the environment. Through its nearly 3,500 employees, FLIR's vision is to be "The World's Sixth Sense" by leveraging thermal imaging and adjacent technologies to provide innovative, intelligent solutions for security and surveillance, environmental and condition monitoring, outdoor recreation, machine vision, navigation, and advanced threat detection. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.