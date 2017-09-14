FlitWays Announces Distribution Partnership with Sky-Tours

CULVER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - FlitWays ( OTC PINK : FTWS), a Los Angeles-based ground travel technology company, today announced a new distribution partnership with Sky-Tours, an online travel agency that provides flights, hotels, and travel packages. Sky-Tours is one of the first flight booking engines with over 40 years of industry knowledge and attracts over 3 Million travelers to its platform on yearly basis.

This distribution partnership will exploit FlitWays' inventory including 220 cities, 400 airports, and 20,000 drivers by over 3 million travelers annually over the Sky-Tours platform. Travelers will be able to pre-book transfers that fit their travel needs.

Further, the partnership will also increase FlitWays' visibility to travelers worldwide and is part of the company's strategy to focus on innovation and investment in its partner ecosystem.

FlitWays' Director of Growth, Zacky Hamraz, commented, "This partnership will enable all travelers of Sky-Tours the convenience to add ground transportation booking alongside the rest of their itinerary. We are excited to be partnered with a company like Sky-Tours. We are continuing our expansion plans and making FlitWays available to the leading travel resellers to leverage our innovative platform and global driver supply network."

FlitWays has recently completed similar partnerships and plans to expand distribution partnerships with other travel industry organizations to make reliable and affordable ground transportation available at every major point of sale.

About FlitWays:

FlitWays, through its innovative software and global network of car services, provides both enterprises and travel distributors a complete and highly differentiated platform of ground transportation management and services. We enable businesses like airlines, hotels, online travel agencies and travel management systems a new way to integrate ground transportation into their existing destination offerings.

