FlitWays Announces Launch of Australia Market Expansion

CULVER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - FlitWays ( OTC PINK : FTWS), a Los Angeles-based ground travel technology company, today announce plans for their expansion into Australia markets. There are several Australian based organization that FlitWays has partnered with to grow their international reach.

FlitWays Director of Growth, Zacky Hamraz, commented, "Australia is one of the cities that is increasing in frequency for business travelers. FlitWays is one of the leading providers of business class transportation solution."

Since its inception, FlitWays has been designed to fulfill the needs of businesses and corporations alike. Australia is an upcoming major travel destination for both business and vacations. FlitWays is ecstatic to be at the forefront of expanding into these new markets.

The flagship and all-inclusive FlitWays vehicles will be available for use by corporate traveler making the trips to Australia. Our Australia expansion is directly tied to our ongoing strategy to reach international markets.

FlitWays will be immediately available in 10 major Australian cities with more on the way:

Australia

Adelaide - ADL

Geelong - AVV

Perth - PER

Hobart - HBA

Sydney - SYD

Byron Bay - BNK

Melbourne - MEL

Toowoomba - TWB

Canberra - CBR

Mornington - AVV

FlitWays strives to be at the forefront of the enterprise ground transportation. FlitWays insists on the upmost standards for business travelers that choose to use FlitWays.

