FlitWays Announces Participation at The Phocuswright Conference

CULVER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - FlitWays Technology Inc. ( OTC : FTWS), a Los Angeles-based ground travel technology company, today announced its participation in The Phocuswright Conference in Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood, Florida.

"The Phocuswright Conference is a gathering of nearly 1,800 of the global travel industry's decision makers exploring the impact of digital and innovation on the industry," according to Northstar Travel Group.

This is yet another part of FlitWays' ongoing expansion plans to make ground transportation available on every travel platform. As stated on the Phocuswright Conference's website, "The Audience is 78% C-level executives, presidents, vice presidents, partners and directors from over 40 countries and serving every sector of the travel industry: tech solutions providers, OTAs, financial services, lodging, air, ground transportation, attractions, DMOs, search/content, advertising and more."

FlitWays is excited to be presenting its travel technology platform alongside Facebook, Booking.com, Expedia, and Priceline who will also be exhibiting this year. FlitWays will be exhibiting at the event, in addition to being one of the Ground Transportation sponsors for the event.

FlitWays Director of Growth, Zacky Hamraz, commented, "We are thrilled at the opportunity to be one of the official ground transportation sponsors of The Phocuswright Conference. It is one of the most prestigious travel events and a great venue for FlitWays to demonstrate its benefits to every attendee. FlitWays intends to use the Phocuswright Conference to promote its brand to enterprise clients and market its services to all of the major influencers, and organizations in the travel industry.

About FlitWays:

FlitWays, through its innovative software and global network of car services, provides both enterprises and travel distributors a complete and highly differentiated platform of ground transportation management and services. We enable businesses like airlines, hotels, online travel agencies and travel management systems a new way to integrate ground transportation into their existing destination offerings.

