FlitWays Appoints New Executives: CTO, CFO, & Growth Strategist Officer

CULVER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - FlitWays ( OTC PINK : FTWS), a Los Angeles-based ground travel technology company, today has named Peter Sjolin to a newly created role of chief technology officer (CTO) for the company, Dean Skupen to the newly created role of chief financial officer (CFO), and Gary Rabin as the Growth Strategist.

Peter, Dean, and Gary join FlitWays's Senior Leadership Team, reporting directly to FlitWays Chief Executive Officer Tobi Mac.

Peter has 22 years of technological experience, including working for major brands like Disney. Dean has 28 years of experience in finance. He was also previously CFO of FlexStylist and Managing Director of Proactive Professional Solutions. Gary has 30 years of experience in growing businesses. He was previously Chairman & CEO of Advanced Cell Technology.

"We are thrilled that Peter, Dean, and Gary are coming onboard to help lead FlitWays. They each bring to FlitWays their unique expertise that empower organizations, and help us in our next phase of growth. FlitWays aims to be the leader in enterprise ground transportation solutions for businesses and corporations. With their combined experience, we are excited to have them as part of the FlitWays team moving forward," Tobi Mac said.

Peter Sjolin will lead the company's global technological initiatives, to continue optimizing the platform. Dean Skupen will take charge of FlitWays financial projects and requirements. Gary Rabin will take lead of FlitWays global growth initiatives and work with the FlitWays team to become the preeminent global ground transportation solution provider for businesses and corporations.

About FlitWays:

FlitWays Technology Inc. provides both corporate enterprises and their employees and global travel resellers and their customers with a complete offering of fully integrated ground transportation solutions for any budget or need. FlitWays built a sophisticated software platform to give customers enterprise suite and app-based booking, billing, expense management and real-time monitoring for a simple to use ground transportation offering. FlitWays combined that with its proprietary global network of private car, limousine, taxi and ride sharing service providers. This allows FlitWays clients to have a solution that mimics the simplicity of workflow for airline and hotel travel, removing the manual, complex and time consuming nature of traditional ground transportation. FlitWays offering not only helps its customers, but provides car service owners and drivers better utilization of their equity. FlitWays give travelers an array of classes of cars, pick-up options and payment options, all fully integrated to corporate expense and travel management systems. FlitWays' objective is to take an antiquated market and bring it into line with the advanced and seamless methodology of the other key components of the travel experience.

For additional information regarding FlitWays, visit www.FlitWays.com.

Additional information regarding FlitWays Technology, Inc. can also be found in the Company's most recent filings with SEC at www.sec.gov and further Company press releases.

