FlitWays Launches Enterprise Booking Suite for Corporate Clientele

CULVER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) - FlitWays Technologies, Inc. ( OTC PINK : FTWS), a Los Angeles-based ground travel technology company, today announced the release of a new Enterprise level booking suite for corporate clientele to streamline their ground transportation experience for employee commute & travel expense, event transportation, meeting transportation and executive transportation.

FlitWays Director of Growth, Zacky Hamraz, commented, "Since inception, FlitWays has been designed with enterprise capability in mind. We provide ease of booking for travel managers, employee preferences and many more. We are elated to release these new features and functionalities to help our corporate clientele worldwide. Our goal is to grow corporate sales and target Fortune 1000 companies that need corporate ground transportation solutions."

FlitWays is fully integrated with major travel management systems, car dispatch, and global distribution systems worldwide. As a part of the Enterprise Booking Suite, FlitWays has implemented new features, functionalities, and processes to alleviate the burden on corporations scheduling ground transportation including:

Cost Benefits to businesses that can use FlitWays as their premier global ground transportation provider eliminating multiple invoices from several vendors

Implementation of a fully automated ground travel booking and compliance program for business's employees

Adherence to a single-process

All employee travel expenses go through one centralized expense reporting system

Varying classes of service

Processes - FlitWays enterprise suites come with several modules that allow business to process and setup:

- Travel restrictions, vehicle types, and cost reimbursement for employees

- Real time updates for Executive assistance

- Less time spent on processing

FlitWays strive to consolidate the highly fragmented business travel-related ground transportation segment by connecting independent car services, and driver networks in every major city around the world.

About FlitWays:

FlitWays, a Los Angeles-based travel technology company, offers enterprise ground transportation solution for businesses in 170 cities around the world. Currently servicing over 400 airports with a fleet of over 20,000 vehicles. FlitWays provides businesses with enterprise suite and integrated booking tools that helps business to manage their global ground transportation through a secured platform that fits the way businesses travel.

For additional information regarding FlitWays, visit www.FlitWays.com.

Additional information regarding FlitWays Technology, Inc. can also be found in the Company's most recent filings with SEC at www.sec.gov and further Company press releases.

