FlitWays Launches New Travel Management Platform for Businesses

CULVER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - FlitWays Technology Inc. ( OTC PINK : FTWS), a Los Angeles-based ground travel technology company, today announced the launch of their new platform Flit.Travel, an all in one tool that will allow businesses and corporations to book and manage their complete travel itinerary including flights, hotels, and ground transportation.

According to Certify, industry data suggests that 445 million business trips take place each year, creating a $251 billion dollar industry. For the average trip, companies spend about $2,600 per person for international travel. FlitWays' Director of Growth, Zacky Hamraz, commented, "Flit.Travel will be the all in one tool that will allow corporations to book a completely customizable itinerary from a single platform."

The new platform will have other value added services for travelers including express airport check in, access to airport lounges, car rentals, luggage services and more. "Immediately, businesses and corporations will have access to over 7,000 flights, 200,000 hotels, and 20,000 car services in over 450 cities."

The platform will have the ability to integrate with existing major travel expense tools like Concur. FlitWays has also introduced Concierge Services, consisting of personal travel assistants to assist in scheduling bookings, making changes, and any special requests.

About FlitWays:

FlitWays, through its innovative software and global network of car services, provides both enterprises and travel distributors a complete and highly differentiated platform of ground transportation management and services. We enable businesses like airlines, hotels, online travel agencies and travel management systems a new way to integrate ground transportation into their existing destination offerings.

For additional information regarding FlitWays, visit www.FlitWays.com.

Additional information regarding FlitWays Technology, Inc. can also be found in the Company's most recent filings with SEC at www.sec.gov and further Company press releases.

