Float Remedy Bringing the Latest Wellness Therapy to St. Albert

ST. ALBERT, AB--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Float Remedy is excited to announce the grand opening of their floatation therapy spa, a space where people can experience floatation therapy for themselves in our Canadian made Pro Float Tank. Arriving shortly will be our premier, state-of-the-art float pods from Budapest, Hungary.

Float Remedy will be the first float spa in Alberta to have a Float Spa® Float Pod. These pods are the highest quality available when it comes to hygiene and sanitation, with each pod being completely drained and completing a five-step filtration process between EVERY session.

Everyone is invited to experience this relaxing and revitalizing treatment for themselves, with a special discount for all first-time floaters.

"We have envisioned a warm cozy place to invite new friends to join us on our journey of relaxation and recovery and we feel we have captured it with Float Remedy.

We can bring you a little closer to the world of floating and introduce you to YOUR space in OUR space.

Come join Megan and Scott on April 22, 2017 from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM for our Grand Opening in the Heart of Perron District, St. Albert."

For more information about Float Remedy and its unique approach to floating, visit floatremedy.com