ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - The State of Florida added 16,800 private sector jobs during the month of February, according to the ADP Regional Employment Report which is produced by ADP®, a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, in collaboration with Moody's Analytics, Inc. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP Regional Employment Report measures the change in regional and state nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally adjusted basis.

February 2017 Report Highlights

Changes in Florida State Nonfarm Private Employment: 16,800*

By Sector * Goods-producing 2,000 Service-providing 14,800







By Select Industries Natural Resources/Mining and Construction 2,500 Manufacturing -500 Professional and Business Services 3,700 Trade, Transportation and Utilities 1,400







* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

The March 2017 ADP Regional Employment Report will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. A full publishing calendar can be found at www.ADPemploymentreport.com.

Additional data on other states, including jobs data by sector and select industries is available at www.ADPemploymentreport.com.

About ADP ( NASDAQ : ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP's cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

The ADP logo, ADP, the ADP Regional Employment Report and the ADP Research Institute are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2017, ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media