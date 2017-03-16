Florida Department of Transportation Adds New Acrow Components to Modular Bridge Inventory

Newest purchase brings state's total of temporary bridging to over 14,000 linear feet

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Acrow Bridge, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, has recently delivered modular steel bridge components to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). FDOT uses the bridges to respond to emergency situations and for planned detours during construction projects.

FDOT, which has owned and used Acrow structures since 1979, had accumulated an inventory of 10,000 feet of temporary bridging, much of it supplied by Acrow. Recently, FDOT evaluated its temporary bridge program and determined that an additional 3,000 feet of 36-feet-wide bridging and 1,000 feet of 24-feet-wide bridging were needed to support its ongoing work program. After a competitive bid, Acrow won the contract to supply the additional 4,000 feet of Series 700XS panel truss bridging.

Among the larger FDOT projects that have utilized Acrow components:

A long-term temporary bridge was put into place after waves in Pensacola Bay from Hurricane Ivan in 2004 knocked off multiple spans of the I-10 bridge. FDOT used existing Acrow Series 300 components to provide 3,400 feet of bridging to quickly re-open the vital corridor. The temporary bridge remained in place until a new permanent structure was completed nearly two years later.





As part of a major rehabilitation of much of Florida's Interstate system, a detour bridge was required in Tampa that could handle highway traffic with longer spans. FDOT purchased additional Acrow Series 700XS truss bridging in order to build a three-span 320-feet-long, 36-feet-wide bridge on I-75 over Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.





In Sarasota, in another project for the I-75 rehab, the intersection at University Parkway is being reconfigured for better traffic flow. Needing a temporary bridge for efficiency and work zone safety, FDOT purchased a two-span, 28-feet-long by 42-feet-wide bridge. The wider width bridge allowed for three lanes of traffic, which was critical to maintaining traffic flow. This was also the first use and sale of an Acrow 42-feet-wide bridge in the U.S.

"Acrow bridging has been vital to the safe, successful and timely completion of many of Florida's bridge rehabilitation replacement projects for more than 35 years," said Will Smith, Southeast Regional Manager, Acrow Bridge. Added Bill Killeen, President and CEO of Acrow Bridge, "Whether used for emergencies or planned construction, DOTs and contractors alike have come to rely on durable Acrow bridges to keep their projects on or ahead of schedule."

About Acrow Bridge

Acrow Bridge has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a full line of modular steel bridging solutions for vehicle, rail, vessel, military and pedestrian use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 80 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.