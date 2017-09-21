Florida Hospital First to Receive Draeger's Babyleo IncuWarmer Beds, Advancing Prenatal Care in U.S.

Nationally recognized hospital receives innovative NICU technology, helping pre-term babies go home sooner

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - Florida Hospital today announced it's the first in the United States to implement the Babyleo TN500 IncuWarmer beds from Draeger, a world leader in medical technology. With an estimated 15 million babies born preterm annually according to the World Health Organization, this technology is critically important for both babies and families. The beds are in use in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) at three hospitals across the health system in Central Florida.

The Babyleo has a variety of offerings to ensure newborns are healthy and in the arms of their parents as quickly as possible. Such offerings include thermoregulation during open, closed and transitional care, weaning mode to help automate weaning of patients outside of the incubator, lowered sound and light levels resembling the womb, height adjustments and knee pockets as well as "kangaroo mode" to support parent-baby bonding.

"Our joint mission with Draeger to bring innovative and effective technology for pre-term babies and their families is a tremendous step in the right direction because it helps to create one of the safest environments possible for them to grow and develop," said Dr. Rajan Wadhawan, chief medical officer and medical director of neonatology at Florida Hospital for Children. "This global collaboration not only helps to improve babies' care, but also makes interaction easier for parents, due to state-of-the-art features that promote parent participation and skin-to-skin experience."

Due to Florida Hospital's innovative facilities and exceptional care record, it was chosen as the first location in the States to receive the Babyleo. With this collaboration, Florida Hospital is expanding Draeger's technology, leading to its continued advancement and improved clinical efficiency, while simultaneously helping families. The beds are FDA cleared and being used in hospitals in Europe.

"After its successful implementation across European health systems, Florida Hospital is serving as the optimal starting point for providing Babyleo's efficacy in the U.S.," said President and Regional CEO North America for Draeger, Lothar Thielen. "We've integrated many new technologies including the automation of the weaning process to help streamline workflow and optimize adherence to weaning protocols. The Babyleo also provides previously unmeasurable health information to help clinicians to better understand how to create a neuro protective and developmental care environment for these fragile babies. We're excited in turning over a new page in neonatal care where fostering growth and development for premature babies is more accessible than ever."

For more information about the Babyleo, visit www.draeger.com/babyleo.

