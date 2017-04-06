Flow airs Library of Caribbean Focused Content

Caribbean viewers to access 'CaribbeanTales' on demand

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - For the first time, Flow TV customers across the Caribbean will be able to see Caribbean themed content at their convenience via Flow's on Demand platform. Through a partnership with CaribbeanTales Worldwide Distribution (CTWD), customers will be able to access a variety of Caribbean films, from an extensive library every month on Flow On Demand in eight (8) Flow TV markets.

John Reid, CEO of Cable & Wireless, the operator of the consumer brand Flow, said: "This is certainly a historic moment for Cable & Wireless/Flow and our partners CaribbeanTales, as together we will deliver high quality, relevant Caribbean content that gives audience a refreshing perspective on Caribbean life."

CEO and Founder of CaribbeanTales, Frances-Anne Solomon, said, "We are delighted to extend our relationship with Flow to a wide regional audience who will now enjoy the best films from the greatest filmmakers across the Caribbean."

In 2013, CTWD launched its own VOD platform, CaribbeanTales-TV, with ongoing global streaming of its Catalogue. Now, with Flow's extensive VOD reach across eight (8) countries, this new partnership makes the Catalogue's content more widely accessible to Caribbean audiences.

The VOD partnership was launched in February with four compelling films celebrating Trinidad's iconic Carnival. In March the spotlight was on International Women's Day (March 8th), with four award-winning films by and about Caribbean women. There were two feature films: What My Mother Told Me, the ground-breaking, multi-award winning, dramatic narrative by CaribbeanTales CEO Frances-Anne Solomon -- one of the few films directed by a Trinidadian woman that deals with the survival strategies of middle-class Caribbean women. The other feature is Bahamian filmmaker Maria Govan's Rain, a young woman's coming-of-age story. The two documentaries are: The Solitary Alchemist, directed by Mariel Brown, chronicling the life and work of Trinidadian artist Barbara Jardine; and Candice Lela-Rolingson's Positive and Pregnant, a seminal film about a woman who becomes pregnant and is HIV positive.

April's theme centers on the iconic Caribbean instrument developed in the backyard and streets of Port of Spain -- the steel pan. This month's titles are: Atiba Williams - Pan Prodigy, Trinidad and Tobagonian director Christopher Laird's film about the youngest person ever to arrange for a steelband; Panomundo Part 1 - The Evolution of Steel Pan, the first of a two-part documentary by Charysse Tia Harper about the history of the steelpan and its global influence; Let's Play Pan by Canadian director Ian Jones, which explores the evolution from the skin drum to the steel drum and its introduction to Toronto; and also the Frances-Anne Solomon-directed Heartbeat Season 1 Episode 9 - Ian Jones, where Jones talks about "How The Steel Pan Is Changing Lives."

Each month, Flow plans to release more CaribbeanTales films via Flow on Demand -- including one film for free!

About C&W Communications

C&W is a full service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers.

C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network - the most extensive in the region.

Learn more at www.cwc.com, or follow C&W on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global is the world's largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. We invest in the infrastructure that empowers our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next generation networks that connect our 25 million customers who subscribe to over 50 million television, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve over 10 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service across 5 million access points.

Liberty Global's businesses are comprised of two stocks: the Liberty Global Group ( NASDAQ : LBTYA) ( NASDAQ : LBTYB) ( NASDAQ : LBTYK) for our European operations, and the LiLAC Group ( NASDAQ : LILA) ( NASDAQ : LILAK) ( OTC PINK : LILAB), which consists of our operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Liberty Global Group operates in 11 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. The Liberty Global Group also owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a Dutch joint venture, which has 4 million customers, 10 million fixed-line subscribers and 5 million mobile subscribers. The LiLAC Group operates in over 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil and BTC. In addition, the LiLAC Group operates a sub-sea fiber network throughout the region in over 30 markets.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.