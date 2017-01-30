Flow Brings More International News, via Sky News

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - Flow customers will now have even more access to international news with the addition of the Sky News HD network to Flow TV's channel line-up.

Sky News was the first 24/7 breaking news network in Britain, and is one of the most respected news outlets in the world. Flow, Cable and Wireless' Consumer brand, recently acquired the first and only rights in the Caribbean to broadcast the award-winning UK-based news channel. The news channel brings a rich, unprecedented international perspective to Flow customers and, like Flow, is driven by a spirit of innovation -- delivering fresh and compelling international news stories from the Caribbean and Latin America to Africa, Asia and beyond.

"The addition of Sky News to our extensive suite of news and other programming reaffirms to our subscribers that they are getting great value, unparalleled content and staying connected to the rest of the world in real time," said Garfield Sinclair, newly appointed President, Flow Caribbean. Sinclair added, "Sky News provides accurate and reliable, up-to-the-minute information about the most significant international events, no matter where it's happening, and the channel can also be accessed anytime, anywhere via our FlowToGo platform."

John Ryley, Head of Sky News, commented: "This is a terrific opportunity to bring our award winning news service and outstanding original journalism directly to a new Caribbean audience via Flow TV for the first time. We are currently available in over 100 million homes in 127 countries around the world and under this agreement with Flow we will extend Sky News officially to the Caribbean market."

Ann Petley-Jones, CEO of Riverhead Investments Ltd., the exclusive distributor of Sky News in the Caribbean basin and Canada, had this to say: "We are proud to be bringing Sky News to Flow and the Caribbean as it is one of the great news companies globally, as evidenced by the large number of industry awards it has received. The fact that CWC/Flow has added Sky News to its impressive lineup is a big win for Caribbean viewers. Sky News is renowned for the quality and impartiality of its news service and Riverhead is delighted to be partnered with such a group."

Flow customers will get two months of free access to the channel after which they have the option to include in their cable package.

About C&W Communications

C&W is a full service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers.

C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network -- the most extensive in the region.

Learn more at www.cwc.com

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global is the world's largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. We invest in the infrastructure that empowers our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our scale and commitment to innovation enables us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect our 29 million customers who subscribe to over 60 million television, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 10 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service across seven million access points.

Liberty Global's businesses are comprised of two stocks: the Liberty Global Group NASDAQ: LBTYA) ( NASDAQ : LBTYB) ( NASDAQ : LBTYK) for our European operations, and the LiLAC Group ( NASDAQ : LILA) and ( NASDAQ : LILAK) ( OTC PINK : LILAB), which consists of our operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Liberty Global Group operates in 12 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Ziggo, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. The LiLAC Group operates in over 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Mas Movil and BTC. In addition, the LiLAC Group operates a subsea fiber network throughout the region in over 30 markets.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.