Flow Mobile Top Up Made Easy with Scotiabank

Via Scotiabank's ATMs, Mobile Banking and Online Banking channels

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Adding credit to your mobile phone has never been easier if you are a Flow and Scotiabank customer. Both companies have partnered to provide Mobile Top Up -- a solution that allows customers to add credit to their phones directly from their Scotiabank online and mobile banking accounts, or from any Scotiabank ATM across the Caribbean.

Having access to Mobile Top Up means Flow customers no longer have to wait in long lines or rely on a phone card to stay connected. Now, Flow customers who use Scotiabank for their banking needs, can top up their phones virtually anytime and anywhere in the region.

"We're happy to have teamed up with Scotiabank to integrate their banking with our mobile phone services," said Garry Sinclair, Caribbean President, C&W Communications, operators of the retail brand Flow. "We're always looking for new and convenient ways to enhance our customers' experience and make their lives easier. With this fast and simple Mobile Top Up service we're doing just that -- providing customers with an innovative option to always stay connected, hassle free," Sinclair added.

Mobile Top Up is available in all of Flow Caribbean markets with mobile services. For more information please visit www.discoverflow.co.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank has been part of the Caribbean and Central America region since 1889 when the Bank opened its first office in Kingston, Jamaica to support the trade of rum sugar and fish. This was the first time a Canadian bank had opened a branch outside the U.K. or the U.S. Scotiabank had a branch in Kingston before the Bank opened a branch in Toronto, Canada, where the Bank's Executive Offices are now located.

Some 120 plus years later, Scotiabank is the leading bank in the Caribbean and Central America, with operations in 25 countries, including affiliates. Scotiabank is the only Canadian bank with operations in four five of the seven Central American countries, namely Costa Rica, Belize, Panama and El Salvador.

About C&W Communications

C&W is a full service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers.

C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network -- the most extensive in the region.

Learn more at www.cwc.com, or follow C&W on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global is the world's largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. We invest in the infrastructure that empowers our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next generation networks that connect our 25 million customers who subscribe to over 50 million television, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve over 10 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service across 5 million access points.

Liberty Global's businesses are comprised of two stocks: the Liberty Global Group ( NASDAQ : LBTYA) ( NASDAQ : LBTYB) and ( NASDAQ : LBTYK) for our European operations, and the LiLAC Group ( NASDAQ : LILA) and ( NASDAQ : LILAK) ( OTC PINK : LILAB), which consists of our operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Liberty Global Group operates in 11 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. The Liberty Global Group also owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a Dutch joint venture, which has 4 million customers, 10 million fixed-line subscribers and 5 million mobile subscribers. The LiLAC Group operates in over 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil and BTC. In addition, the LiLAC Group operates a sub-sea fiber network throughout the region in over 30 markets.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.