Flow Signs Iconic Caribbean Comedian -- Majah Hype

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Jan 6, 2017) - The Caribbean's iconic comedy star, Majah Hype, is now a Flow Brand Ambassador.

This internationally-recognized comedian is known for his infectious online videos, many of which have become viral sensations depicting hilarious Caribbean characters, including favourites "Di Rass," "Grandpa James" and "Sister Sandrine."

Majah is more than just 'hype.' A Caribbean artist at heart, he identifies with the islands, and has taken on the task of "unifying the people of the region as one" with his own unique brand of comedy. His act, he says, serves as a means of breaking down national barriers and bringing people together with relatable content.

Passionate about connecting Caribbean and diaspora audiences, Majah epitomizes the spirit, energy and dynamism of the Flow brand and its mission of connecting communities... transforming lives.

Majah Hype joins Flow's impressive cadre of internationally recognized sports, music and entertainment Brand Ambassadors.

Check out Majah Hype online and be among the first to like and share his upcoming Flow sketches. You deserve a rip-roaring laugh and he is very much worth the hype!

