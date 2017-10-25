Flowroute and 2600Hz Host Webcast on How to Protect the Customer Experience from Telecom Fraud

Flowroute CTO and 2600Hz CEO & Founder to offer best practices to help mitigate potential fraud attacks on IP-based communication services

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) - Flowroute Inc., the first software centric carrier, together with 2600Hz, will host a webcast discussing how to protect your IP-based communications services from telecom fraud on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET.

William King, chief technology officer for Flowroute, will present with Darren Schreiber, chief executive officer and co-founder at 2600Hz, during the free webcast titled, "Protecting the customer experience by controlling telecom fraud."

Fraud is a significant and growing problem in the telecom and VoIP industries. A single telecom fraud event can easily cost a company anywhere between $3,000 to $50,000 in many cases. The impact, however is far greater when you consider the damage to your customer relationships and tarnished corporate reputation.

During this presentation, Flowroute and 2600Hz will discuss the impact fraud is having on VoIP based telecom services, which is presenting a larger threat to businesses and their bottom line and how to protect your communications services from attacks.

Additionally, viewers will learn:

What threats businesses need to be aware of when it comes to telecom fraud

How to protect your IP-based services from exposure to fraud

What capabilities should companies look for when selecting a SIP Trunking provider

To register for the free 60-minute webcast, which starts at 11 a.m. PT, please use the following link: http://bit.ly/2zEB08L

About Flowroute

Flowroute, the first software-centric carrier, provides communication services and technology for cloud-based products. By providing businesses programmatic access to communications infrastructure services, Flowroute removes the complexity of introducing new communications solutions to market. The patented nationwide Flowroute HyperNetwork™ delivers leading carrier-quality calling and messaging services with unparalleled reliability, reach, and simplicity. Flowroute is privately held and headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information: www.flowroute.com.

About 2600Hz

2600Hz's cloud communications platform, KAZOO, modernizes how businesses provide telephony services to their customers. The revolutionary open-source, distributed multi-tenant platform, is a thoughtfully engineered mixture of tools built by leaders in the telecom industry and implemented to offer a feature-rich enterprise telecom solution. 2600Hz has expanded to offer a full enterprise-PBX as well as a hosted version. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 100+ APIs that gives them full access to the building blocks of the entire platform. For more information, please visit http://www.2600Hz.com