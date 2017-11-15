Flowroute and Frost & Sullivan Host Webcast on How Software is Driving Next-Gen Telecom Services

Frost & Sullivan's Michael Brandenburg to discuss the value of working with a software-centric carrier, and benefits of working in "tech timescales" rather than "telco timescales"

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - November 15, 2017) - Flowroute Inc., the first software-centric carrier, together with Frost & Sullivan, will host a webcast discussing how working with a software-centric cloud communications carrier will help enterprises scale their businesses on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET.

Michael Brandenburg, industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan, will present with Dave Rich, vice president of products at Flowroute, during the free webcast titled, "How Software is Driving Next-Gen Telecom Services."

Increasingly, enterprises are looking for communications service providers that will enable them to deliver and support an enhanced user experience via advanced voice and messaging services. In response, a new breed of software-based carriers has emerged, providing a viable and affordable alternative to legacy telecommunication operators.

Software-centric carriers are uniquely suited to offer the unparalleled reliability, reach, and control over telecom resources that today's enterprises demand. The physical infrastructure of the public switched telephone network (PSTN) doesn't scale easily and today's regulatory structure doesn't facilitate innovation, straining legacy telco networks' ability to modernize. This has led to a collection of cloud-based CLECs, customized communications, and CPaaS offerings.

During this 60-minute presentation, Frost & Sullivan and Flowroute will discuss:

The growth and evolution of the cloud communications market.

The pros and cons of selecting a software-centric carrier over a CPaaS model to deliver your business communications services.

The value of working with a software-centric carrier that operates in tech timescales rather than telco timescales.

To register for the free 60-minute webcast, please click here: http://bit.ly/2yN6zQH

