Flowroute Takes the Stage at the All About the API 2017 Event

Company to Participate in "Common Mistakes to Avoid when Building your API" Panel Focused on how to Successfully Bring New APIs to Market

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Flowroute Inc., the leading provider of cloud-based communications, is speaking at the All about the API event, held February 8-10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The panel will take place on February 9, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time at the Greater FT. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center.

Flowroute Product Owner Doug Waller will participate in the "Common Mistakes to Avoid when Building your API," panel along with representatives from APImatic and Telestax. The panel will discuss examples of failed APIs, why they didn't work, and what could have been done differently to make them more successful.

"APIs now, more than ever, are revolutionizing the way companies are building and integrating communications into their applications," said Waller. "It's exciting to be a part of this panel of cutting edge API developers to discuss the best approaches to building, launching, and maintaining new APIs. This is especially important considering how the massive growth of the API economy has brought tremendous competition to this space. Having a great API offering can be the difference between gaining and retaining high-value customers or losing them to a competitor with a better API."

To schedule a meeting at All about APIs with the team from Flowroute, please email marketing@flowroute.com.

Flowroute is the leading provider of cloud-based communications. Flowroute gives developers and enterprises carrier-quality services with unprecedented performance, transparency and control to add voice and messaging capabilities into their apps and services to create unique user experiences. Flowroute is privately held and headquartered in Seattle, Wash. For more information: www.flowroute.com.