Flutura & JAG Group Join Forces to Accelerate Digital AI & IIoT Revolution Into Oil and Gas Marketplace

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) - Flutura, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up focused on impacting outcomes in the energy, manufacturing and engineering industries, today announced that it is partnering with the Jerry Allen Group (JAG Resources) in Houston, Texas to accelerate its growth. The partnership will focus on utilizing Flutura's flagship Cerebra IIoT platform for the benefit of the strategic oil and gas industry.

Given today's evolving economic landscape, the oil and gas industry has begun looking at next generation digital tools such as AI to transform upstream, midstream and downstream operations. Flutura's Cerebra allows advanced diagnostic algorithms for equipment health episode detection and provides OEMs the ability to scale value added offerings across varied equipment classes.

"The next generation of competitive advantage in the energy marketplace will go to forward thinking players who invest a lot on digital IoT and artificial intelligence capabilities like Cerebra from Flutura," said Archie W. Dunham, JAG advisor, Chairman Emeritus and former Independent Non-executive Chairman of Chesapeake Energy in Oklahoma City and Retired Chairman of ConocoPhillips. "For upstream, midstream, downstream and the machinery manufacturers the risk of digital inaction is greater than the risk of digital failure. IoT & AI are the future and it is coming."

Flutura, with its Artificial Intelligence led IIoT platform Cerebra, is counted as one of the leading IIoT solutions across the globe and is used by customers such as Henkel, Stewart & Stevenson and Sodexo. The company is backed by leading venture capital firms Vertex Ventures of Singapore, Lumis Partners of Connecticut and Silicon Valley's The Hive.

"In the energy industry, we have seen a lot of innovations that gave American companies superior competitive advantage over others. AI capabilities will define the next frontiers in innovation," said Jerry Allen, Chairman of JAG Resources LLC, designated Chairman of the Flutura-JAG partnership and a veteran in the energy space. "We evaluated various solutions in the market and found Flutura's Cerebra unique in that it is far more advanced than other providers in this space. The next-generation functional features, rapid implementation approach and the 'scale-as-you-go' pricing model are game changers in today's world of reduced barrel prices."

JAG Resources LLC, based in Houston, the energy capital of the world, boasts a wide array of esteemed leaders in the energy space as its core advisors. JAG counts Archie Dunham, Gordon Bethune, former CEO of Continental Airlines and board member at Sprint and Honeywell, Duane Wilson, ex-VP RMS&T ConocoPhilips among other industry luminaries listed on its roles.

"JAG brings extensive knowledge of the energy industry," said Krishnan Raman, CEO of Flutura. "Cerebra was envisioned and developed as a revolutionary AI led IIoT platform. Leveraging the power of Cerebra in concert with the extensive and broad-based industrial experience of JAG, will create a strong and game changing solution to enable the inevitable digital transformations on the horizon for energy companies."

About Flutura Business Solutions LLC

Flutura is a pioneer in the Industrial IOT Intelligence space having operations in Palo Alto, Houston, Tokyo and Bangalore. Its Cerebra IOT Intelligence solution providing diagnostics and prognostics solutions for equipment and process operations is unlocking new business value for many leading engineering and energy customers. To learn more about Flutura, please visit http://www.flutura.com

About JAG Resources LLC

JAG Resources, LLC is a diversified group of retired as well as still active leaders from and within the Energy sector, based out of Houston, the energy capital of the world. This team's experience crosses the entire business spectrum of experience on all levels. The genesis for JAG was a group of retired leaders chose to remain active within the sector mentoring start-up companies seeking help in bringing innovation, disruptive and transformative technologies to the energy sector.

The group has grown into a talented pool of experienced advisory and consulting individuals whose expertise spans all levels of upstream, midstream and downstream talent. This compilation of diversified leaders bring knowledge ready to share, guide and support the next generation of innovation and believes Flutura's Cerebra is just that kind of a company that will transform & lead the industry into the next generation of world leadership and industry optimization.