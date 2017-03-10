Fluxwerx Fold Luminaire Wins LEDs Magazine 2017 Sapphire Award

Architectural suspended LED luminaire, featuring a unique transparent lens, selected as winner in Indoor Troffer, Linear, and Recessed SSL Luminaire Design category

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Fluxwerx, a Lumenpulse Group brand and a world leader of high-performance, LED luminaires for commercial and institutional spaces, has won LEDs Magazine 2017 Sapphire Award in the Indoor Troffer, Linear, and Recessed SSL Luminaire Design category for its Fold luminaire. This awards program is singular in the industry for its recognition of valuable contributions across the entire LED and lighting supply chain, from components and test tools to controls and lighting products.

As described in last year's Sapphire Awards roundup, "Linear illumination is abundant in many commercial and municipal spaces. Some of the newest LED-based lighting products almost defy definition or characterization in familiar terms, and that statement certainly holds true for the Fold luminaire," said Maury Wright, Editor-in-Chief of LEDs Magazine.

Fold is a linear pendant luminaire with minimalist, sculptural form and a unique void aperture that creates longitudinal transparency through the fixture without horizontal lenses. Featuring third generation anidolic extraction optics with low brightness and superior efficacy, the luminaire's vertically oriented optics result in a complete absence of glare. Its high-performance, indirect/direct batwing distributions are separately dimmable and deliver efficacy up to 119 LPW with multiple CCTs, chromatic accuracy, <2 SDCM and extraordinary lumen maintenance of L70 @ +200,000h.

"The Sapphire Awards program highlights the innovations and advancements in the LED industry. It is an honor to receive an award of this merit," said Tim Berman, President of Fluxwerx. "We are deeply passionate about designing and developing luminaires that deliver an affordable and intelligent combination of contemporary design and practical functionality. Fold's precision optics and quality architectural materials do just that, delivering design and visual comfort with superior lighting and energy performance that was never possible with legacy sources."

Sixty companies working across the LED and solid-state lighting sectors nominated over 100 products to be considered for the third annual Sapphire Awards.

More info: http://www.fluxwerx.com/fold / ledsmagazine.com/sapphireawards

Editor's Notes:

About Fluxwerx

Fluxwerx is a manufacturer of innovative, high-performance, LED luminaires for the general lighting of commercial and institutional spaces, such as office, education and healthcare. Founded in 2011, Fluxwerx has quickly established itself at the forefront of LED lighting technology, with a distinctive product offering and breakthrough proprietary anidolic optics technology that offers substantial energy savings, lighting quality, and remarkable lifetime. The company was acquired by the Lumenpulse Group in 2016.

About Lumenpulse Group

Founded in 2006, the Lumenpulse Group designs, develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of high performance and sustainable specification-grade LED lighting solutions for commercial, institutional and urban environments. The Lumenpulse Group is a leading pure-play specification-grade LED lighting solutions provider and has earned many awards and recognitions, including several Product Innovation Awards (PIA), three Next Generation Luminaires Design Awards, two Red Dot Product Design Awards, a Lightfair Innovation Award, and an iF Design Award. The Lumenpulse Group now has 670 employees worldwide, with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada, and offices in Vancouver, Québec City, Boston, Paris, Florence, London and Manchester. Lumenpulse Inc., the parent company of the Lumenpulse Group, is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LMP. For more information, visit www.lumenpulsegroup.com.

About LEDs Magazine Sapphire Awards

Sapphire Awards is the first awards program in the lighting industry to focus on the LED-based solid-state lighting (SSL) market from an enabling-technology and elegance-of-design perspective. The judging process, handled by independent industry experts, culminates in an Awards Gala held at Strategies in Light and The LED Show, which puts the spotlight on winners in multiple product categories, as well as an individual or team honored as Illumineer of the Year for noteworthy development in the LED-centric sector.

About LEDs Magazine

LEDs Magazine is the leading information resource for the global LED and lighting community, serving thousands of readers that specify, design, and manufacture LED-based products for a wide range of end-use applications. Its key value proposition is to offer well-written, unbiased, and informative editorial content to more than 63,000 subscribers. LEDs Magazine provides news and product information on a daily basis in combination with in-depth technical articles, analysis, and case studies. For additional information about LEDs Magazine, visit www.ledsmagazine.com