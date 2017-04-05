Fluxwerx Wins Again! Two More Red Dot Product Design 2017 Awards

Architectural Luminaires Fold and Inbox Selected as Winners by One of the World's Largest Design Competitions

Fluxwerx, a Lumenpulse Group brand and a world leader of high-performance LED luminaires, has won two more Red Dot Product Design 2017 Awards for its suspended LED luminaire Fold and recessed LED luminaire Inbox. Tested and assessed by the international Red Dot jury of 40 independent designers, both luminaires were awarded the sought-after prize for highest design quality in the Lighting category. In total, the competition received more than 5,500 entries from 54 countries.

This is the third Red Dot award for Fluxwerx in the last 24 months, having also won a Red Dot award last year for its LED luminaire Profile.

Combining minimalist design and architectural-grade materials with superior optical and energy performance, Fold and Inbox deliver precise batwing distributions, exceptional functionality and energy efficiency. Designed for applications in commercial, institutional, retail and healthcare environments, the winning luminaires feature proprietary anidolic optical structures with linear light extraction elements. Precision engineered, high transmittance, clear acrylic lenses mix and precisely distribute light, while also eliminating any visible images of the LED point source.

"We are honored that more Fluxwerx products have been recognized by this internationally coveted seal of quality," said Tim Berman, president of Fluxwerx. "Having two more of our products selected as winners of Red Dot Product Design Award again this year is great validation of our consistent dedication and effort to push the boundaries of LED technology and differentiated world-class leading product design," said Berman.

"The Red Dot winners are pursuing the right design strategy," noted Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of the Red Dot Award. "They have recognised that good design and economic success go hand in hand. The award by the critical Red Dot jury documents their high design quality and is indicative of their successful design policy."

The Red Dot Award was created in 1955 by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen. Over the years, it has become one of the most respected design competitions in the world, with the "Red Dot" a revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The independent expert panel assesses each entry strictly and fairly, live and on site, according to a specific set of criteria including degree of innovation, formal quality, functionality and ecological compatibility. The competition is comprised of three award categories: Product Design; Communication Design; and Design Concept.

Fold, linear LED pendant luminaire

Fold is a linear pendant luminaire with minimalist, sculptural form and a unique void aperture that creates longitudinal transparency through the fixture without any horizontal or diffuse lenses. Featuring third-generation anidolic extraction optics with low brightness and superior efficacy, the luminaire's vertically oriented optics result in an absence of glare. Its high-performance indirect/direct batwing distributions are separately dimmable and deliver efficacy up to 119 LPW with multiple CCTs, chromatic accuracy <2 SDCM and extraordinary lumen maintenance of L70 > 200,000h. This is the third product award in 2017 for Fold which previously was recognized with both the iF Product Design Award and as the winner of the LEDs Magazine 2017 Sapphire Award.

Inbox, recessed LED luminaire

Inbox is an innovative recessed luminaire punctuates the ceiling plane without glare. The minimalist aesthetic has no specific orientation or ornamentation, allowing seamless integration and visual comfort in contemporary architecture. Luminance, reflection and smooth gradients of light add unprecedented depth, subtle detail and slight texture to an otherwise monotonous ceiling. Inbox delivers a three dimensional symmetric batwing distributions with efficacy up to 105 LPW in multiple CCTs, chromaticity <2 SDCM, and lumen maintenance of L70 > 200,000h.

About Fluxwerx

Fluxwerx is a manufacturer of innovative, high-performance, LED luminaires for the general lighting of commercial and institutional spaces, such as office, education and healthcare. Founded in 2011, Fluxwerx has quickly established itself at the forefront of LED lighting technology, with a distinctive product offering and breakthrough proprietary anidolic optics technology that offers substantial energy savings, lighting quality, and remarkable lifetime. The company was acquired by Lumenpulse in 2016. Fluxwerx is the recipient of numerous international product design awards in lighting category, including Red Dot Product Design 2016, Product Innovation Award 2016, iF Design Award 2017 and Red Dot Product Design Award 2017.

About the Red Dot Design Award

In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. The Red Dot Award is organised by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen and is one of the world's largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after Red Dot award has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. More information is available at www.red-dot.org.

About Lumenpulse Group

Founded in 2006, the Lumenpulse Group designs, develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of high performance and sustainable specification-grade LED lighting solutions for commercial, institutional and urban environments. The Lumenpulse Group is a leading pure-play specification-grade LED lighting solutions provider and has earned many awards and recognitions, including several Product Innovation Awards (PIA), three Next Generation Luminaires Design Awards, four Red Dot Product Design Awards, a Lightfair Innovation Award, and an iF Design Award. The Lumenpulse Group now has 670 employees worldwide, with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada, and offices in Vancouver, Québec City, Boston, Paris, Florence, London and Manchester. Lumenpulse Inc., the parent company of the Lumenpulse Group, is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LMP.

