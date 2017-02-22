FLW and Columbia Sportswear Launch Extensive Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - The world's largest tournament-fishing organization, Fishing League Worldwide (FLW), announced today a groundbreaking partnership with Columbia Sportswear, a brand known for their innovative apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for anglers and outdoor enthusiasts. Columbia is now the official apparel outfitter of FLW, and anglers will have full access to Columbia's technical line of Performance Fishing Gear (PFG), including the collection of award-winning OutDry™ Extreme Rainwear.

"FLW is excited to partner with an industry leader like Columbia Sportswear and showcase their PFG apparel to our fans and anglers, who share the same passion and enthusiasm that is synonymous with their brand," said FLW President of Marketing Trish Blake. "We've always considered our core FLW audience to be among the most loyal and passionate consumers in the country, and we are proud to partner with Columbia to help advance the sport of bass fishing."

As an FLW sponsor, Columbia Sportswear will be featured in a variety of media formats, including the "FLW" television program on NBC Sports Network, the Pursuit Channel and the World Fishing Network, as well as internationally to more than 564 million households worldwide. Columbia will also appear in prominent advertisements in FLW Bass Fishing Magazine and on FLWFishing.com.

"Columbia's products are rooted in technology and innovation," said Joe Boyle, Senior VP of Merchandising and Design at Columbia. "As the original performance fishing apparel brand, we are thrilled about the partnership with the FLW and the opportunity it provides tournament anglers to compete in the best gear for all weather conditions."

Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, Columbia Sportswear has been making technical outdoor gear to help anglers enjoy the outdoors for more than 75 years. The company has grown into a global sportswear brand that is today -- still based in Portland and still making no-nonsense apparel and footwear that keeps anglers WARM, DRY, COOL and PROTECTED, no matter what the elements.

For more information about FLW, their tournaments and sponsors, visit FLWFishing.com. To learn more about the Columbia Sportswear company visit Columbia.com.

About FLW

FLW is the world's largest tournament-fishing organization, providing anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money in 2017 across five tournament circuits. Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, with offices in Minneapolis, FLW conducts more than 274 bass-fishing tournaments annually across the United States and sanctions tournaments in Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa and South Korea. FLW tournament fishing can be seen on the Emmy-nominated "FLW" television show, broadcast to more than 564 million households worldwide, while FLW Bass Fishing magazine delivers cutting-edge tips from top pros. For more information visit FLWFishing.com and follow FLW at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat: @FLWFishing.

About Columbia

Columbia, the flagship brand of Portland, Oregon-based Columbia Sportswear Company, has been creating innovative apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts since 1938. Columbia has become a leading global brand by channeling the company's passion for the outdoors into technologies and performance products that keep people warm, dry, cool and protected year-round. To learn more, please visit the company's website at www.columbia.com.