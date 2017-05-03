FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. To Present Q1 Results at Annual and Special Meeting

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: FLY) ( OTCQX : FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") will discuss its first quarter results at its Annual and Special Meeting to be held at 2:00 pm (MT) on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Fort Calgary.

Shareholders are invited to attend the meeting where management will provide a presentation and answer questions about the status of the Company.

FLYHT will not host a live conference call about the first quarter results, however, will provide an update through a live video feed of the Company's Annual and Special Meeting. The video will be available on FLYHT's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/flyht starting at approximately 2:15 pm MT. The video will be accessible to those with a Facebook account. An archive video of the meeting will be posted on the Presentations and Webcasts section of FLYHT's website as soon as it is available. http://flyht.com/presentation-and-webcast/

Questions submitted to management by e-mail before 1:00 pm (MT) on May 10 will be answered during the meeting. Questions can be emailed to investors@flyht.com.

Venue Details:

FLYHT's Annual and Special Meeting will be held on May 10, 2017 at 2:00 PM (MT) at Fort Calgary -- JOW Gallery 750 -- 9th Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT is a leading provider of real-time aircraft intelligence and cockpit communications for the aerospace industry. More than 70 customers, including airlines, leasing companies and original equipment manufacturers, have installed our systems in order to increase safety, improve operational efficiencies and enhance profitability. FLYHT's proprietary technology, the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRS™), operates on multiple aircraft types and provides functions such as safety services voice and text messaging, data collection and transmission, and on-demand streaming of flight data recorder (black box), engine and airframe data. AFIRS sends this information through the Iridium Satellite Network to FLYHT's UpTime™ ground-based server, which routes the data to customer-specified end points and provides an interface for real-time aircraft interaction. AFIRS has flown over 2.5 million aggregate flight hours and 1.7 million flights on customers' aircraft. FLYHT holds supplemental type certificates (STC) which allow for the installation of AFIRS on 95% of transport category aircraft.

