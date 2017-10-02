FLYHT Announces New Chief Financial Officer and Schedules Third-Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - October 02, 2017) - FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: FLY) ( OTCQX : FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") is pleased to announce the appointment of Derek Payne as Chief Financial Officer. Paul Takalo will remain Interim Chief Financial Officer until Mr. Payne assumes his new position on November 6, 2017. In the interim, Mr. Payne will serve as a financial consultant to FLYHT.

"I'm delighted to have Derek join FLYHT. He has over 19 years of experience in senior financial roles at high-growth public companies, including over nine years of experience in the aviation industry. Derek also brings a wealth of experience with regard to the Canadian and U.S. capital markets," remarked Thomas Schmutz, FLYHT's Chief Executive Officer. "I wish to thank Paul Takalo for the strong contributions he has made as interim CFO. We will continue to benefit from Paul's invaluable guidance, as he will remain on FLYHT's Board of Directors."

Prior to his appointment as FLYHT's Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Payne was Chief Financial Officer at Calgary-based DIRTT Environmental Solutions. Previously he was Chief Financial Officer at FilterBoxx Water and Environmental; Treasurer and Vice President of Finance at WestJet Airlines Ltd., where he also held a term position as Co-acting CFO. Mr. Payne obtained his Chartered Professional Accountant designation in 1996 and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan. Since June of 2012, Mr. Payne has been a volunteer board member of Hospice Calgary and currently serves as the organization's Board Treasurer and Chair of its Finance Committee.

Third-quarter Financial Results Conference Call

FLYHT will host a live conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2017 financial results on November 3, 2017 at 7:00am MDT (9:00am EDT, 6:00am PDT).

On the conference call, FLYHT's CEO Thomas Schmutz and Interim CFO Paul Takalo will discuss the Company's quarterly financial results and answer caller's questions.

To access the conference call by phone within Canada and the U.S.A. the toll-free number is 1-800-319-4610. Outside Canada and the U.S.A., dial 1-604-638-5340. (Callers should dial in five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time).

Individuals wishing to ask a question during the conference call, can do so by pressing *1. Questions can be emailed to investors@flyht.com.

An archive of the conference call will be posted on the Presentations and Webcasts section of FLYHT's website as soon as it is available from the conference call provider: http://flyht.com/presentation-and-webcast/

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT's mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability (located in Calgary, Canada; publicly traded as: (TSX VENTURE: FLY) ( OTCQX : FLYLF)). Airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRS™) on their aircraft to capture, process and stream aircraft data with real-time alerts. AFIRS sends this information through satellite networks to the UpTime™ cloud-based data center, which provides aircraft operators with direct insight into the operational status and health of their aircraft and enables them to take corrective action to maintain the highest standard of operational control.

