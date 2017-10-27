FLYHT Announces New Investor Relations Services Provider

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - October 27, 2017) - FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: FLY) ( OTCQX : FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced that it has retained Mr. Ivan Peill to provide investor relations services for an initial period of three months. Effective October 31, 2017, FLYHT will discontinue the relationship with its previous investor relations services provider (The Howard Group Inc.).

Mr. Peill has been engaged, pursuant to an agreement between the parties, to assist with, among other matters, the following: (i) expand the following and involvement of the investment community; (ii) write corporate materials; (iii) co-ordinate the distribution of corporate materials; (iv) prepare and distribute news releases; (v) co-ordinate investor roadshows; and (vi) co-ordinate shareholder meetings.

Ivan Peill has been an investor relations professional since 1996. During this time, he has provided investor relations advice and support to small to large-cap public companies operating in various sectors.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mr. Peill will receive USD $2,885 per week from FLYHT. The agreement is for an initial term of 3 months and can be cancelled with 30 days' written notice by either party. Mr. Peill does not own shares in the Company.

The investor relations agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT's mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability (located in Calgary, Canada; publicly traded as: (TSX VENTURE: FLY) ( OTCQX : FLYLF)). Airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRS™) on their aircraft to capture, process and stream aircraft data with real-time alerts. AFIRS sends this information through satellite networks to the UpTime™ cloud-based data center, which provides aircraft operators with direct insight into the operational status and health of their aircraft and enables them to take corrective action to maintain the highest standard of operational control.

