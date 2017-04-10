FLYHT to Present on Real-time Data Streaming at the 4th China Aviation New Technology Forum 2017

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: FLY) ( OTCQX : FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") will exhibit and present among an international delegation of leading aviation technology companies at the 4th China Aviation New Technology Forum in Shanghai, China, April 12-13, 2017.

Key members from FLYHT's executive team including Thomas R. Schmutz, CEO, David Perez, VP Sales and Marketing, and Michael Fang, VP China Sales, will present on April 13th, the Company's real-time flight data recorder (FDR) streaming technology to over 35 Chinese airlines. The presentation will be focused on the Company's triggered approach to streaming, alignment with international aviation regulations and the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) flight tracking requirements, as well as the recent Chinese flight tracking mandate. The team from FLYHT will demonstrate how FLYHT's technology provides enhanced safety benefits along with real-time data that contributes to airlines' improved maintenance and operations.

"We will demonstrate the benefits our technology can provide to conference delegates, a group made up of airlines, OEMs, vendors and regulators," remarked David Perez. "Through networking opportunities and meetings, we will share success stories from current customers about the value of enhanced connectivity and vital aircraft intelligence."

Stop by FLYHT's booth at E15.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT is a leading provider of real-time aircraft intelligence and cockpit communications for the aerospace industry. More than 70 customers, including airlines, leasing companies and original equipment manufacturers, have installed our systems in order to increase safety, improve operational efficiencies and enhance profitability. FLYHT's proprietary technology, the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRS™), operates on multiple aircraft types and provides functions such as safety services voice and text messaging, data collection and transmission, and on-demand streaming of flight data recorder (black box), engine and airframe data. AFIRS sends this information through the Iridium Satellite Network to FLYHT's UpTime™ ground-based server, which routes the data to customer-specified end points and provides an interface for real-time aircraft interaction. AFIRS has flown over 2.4 million aggregate flight hours and 1.6 million flights on customers' aircraft. FLYHT holds supplemental type certificates (STC) which allow for the installation of AFIRS on 95% of transport category aircraft.

