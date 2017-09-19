FLYHT to Work with Inmarsat for AFIRS Trial Flight

Announcement made by Inmarsat September 19

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: FLY) ( OTCQX : FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") is pleased to announce a flight trial with Inmarsat, and would like to bring attention to an Inmarsat press release titled Inmarsat to demonstrate advanced SwiftBroadband-Safety capabilities in flight trial with FLYHT on September 19, 2017. This trial will demonstrate the use of FLYHT's Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRS™) to send data to the UpTime™ Cloud management platform via Inmarsat's secure IP broadband platform, SwiftBroadband-Safety (SB-S).

Tom Schmutz, FLYHT's Chief Executive Officer, said: "This is a great opportunity for FLYHT to work directly with Inmarsat and install our newest technology solution on an aircraft that can test the "corner cases" for Inmarsat's "Black Box in the Cloud" capability. FLYHT brings significant capability in the areas of Autonomous Distress Tracking and the Timely Recovery of Flight Data and we look forward to testing our solution with Inmarsat and the other trial partners."

The evaluation will commence in 2017 and will be conducted using an experimental trial aircraft, to enable a range of conditions to be evaluated. It will validate the capabilities of SB-S to provide secure, high-speed global connectivity to enhance airline safety, security and operations. FLYHT will provide equipment and software, including its AFIRS product and UpTime Cloud flight management server, together with technical support for the flight trial.

FLYHT's mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability (located in Calgary, Canada; publicly traded as: (TSX VENTURE: FLY) ( OTCQX : FLYLF)). Airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRS™) on their aircraft to capture, process and stream aircraft data with real-time alerts. AFIRS sends this information through satellite networks to the UpTime™ cloud-based data center, which provides aircraft operators with direct insight into the operational status and health of their aircraft and enables them to take corrective action to maintain the highest standard of operational control.

